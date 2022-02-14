Pure Keto United Kingdom: (UK) 2022 Amanda Holden Reviews Holly Willoughby & Does It Really Work or Scam Pills?

All products featured on Bon Appétit are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Last summer I embarked on a road trip with my boyfriend across America for five months. On drive days, with all my attention on the road and none on planning my meals, I was either uncomfortably full of drive-by Dairy Queen or struggling to “eat healthy,” a.k.a. pecking at sad handfuls of nuts and seeds like a hangry bird. Whenever I ate a roadside burger and fries I felt nauseous (and a little guilty) afterward, yet the trail mix left my stomach gurgling like the cheap fuel in our rusted-out Subaru. I’d become estranged from food—yet also caught in its good-bad binary—and see-sawing between extremes had me tired, ashamed, and feeling out of control.

DIETS ・ 12 DAYS AGO