Asia Pacific hotels industry attracts $8.5b of investment in 2021

Following a significant uptick in the second quarter, private equity infrastructure fundraising activity fell back to a more normal level in Q3/2021, according to the i3 fundraising database. Despite trailing Q2/2021, the third quarter still came in well ahead of Q3/2020. By the end of Q3/2021, 12 funds had raised more than $22.5 billion in equity capital. This is about 37 percent less than the $35.6 billion raised through 16 fund closings in the second quarter, but 41 percent more than the $15.9 billion raised a year ago in Q3/2020.

