Asia Pacific hotels industry attracts $8.5b of investment in 2021

Brick has raised USD 8.5 million of funding in a Seed investment round led by global venture capital investors Flourish Ventures and the global venture capital firm Antler. Other investors in the round include Trihill Capital, existing investors - Better Tomorrow Ventures and Rally Cap Ventures, and notable fintech operators including Sima Gandhi (Plaid, Creative Juice), Yan Wu (Bond), Brian Ma (Divvy Homes), Ooi Hsu Ken (Iterative), Amrish Rau (Pine Labs), and Andrea Baronchelli (Aspire) also participated. The fundraising supports Brick’s vision of powering the next generation of fintech companies with easy to implement, cost-effective, and inclusive fintech infrastructure, the official press release states.
