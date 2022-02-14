ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Asia Pacific hotels industry attracts $8.5b of investment in 2021

By Andrea Zander
irei.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAsia Pacific’s hotel market recorded a sharp investment rebound in 2021, but levels still remain below pre-pandemic levels as...

irei.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Hilton results top estimates as holiday travel boosts hotel occupancy

(Reuters) -Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc topped analyst estimates for quarterly profit and revenue on Wednesday, as higher vaccinations and a rebound in travel demand during the holiday period boosted occupancy rates at its hotels. Hospitality companies around the globe have benefited from higher travel demand during the fourth quarter with...
TRAVEL
irei.com

Schroders Capital strengthens its Asia Pacific real estate team

Schroders Capital has appointed Andrew Haskins as head of strategy and investor advisory, Schroders Capital real estate Asia Pacific, a newly created role. Based in Hong Kong, Haskins will be responsible for providing insight on markets, asset classes and best risk weighted investment strategies, as well as providing the team with market advice and forecasts. He will support the existing team of highly experienced professionals, complementing their work of selecting, managing and enhancing property assets to create value for institutional clients.
REAL ESTATE
irei.com

Realty Income makes first gaming industry buy, totaling $1.7b

Realty Income Corp. has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the Encore Boston Harbor Resort and Casino for $1.7 billion under a long-term net-lease agreement with Wynn Resorts. The transaction is Realty Income’s first acquisition in the gaming industry. “This transaction demonstrates our ability to utilize our platform and...
GAMBLING
irei.com

Waterton targets ground-up multifamily development in supply-constrained markets

Waterton has plans to diversify its investment strategy by investing in select multifamily ground-up developments, with a focus on joint venture opportunities with local/regional developers in growth markets where demand is predicted to outpace new supply. The firm will continue its 25-plus year history of investing in multifamily value-add opportunities...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investment#Hotels#Volume#Jll#Covid#Asia Pacific#Hotel Investment Outlook
irei.com

Hines adds $600m for open-ended core-plus fund

Hines U.S. Property Partners (HUSPP), Hines’ flagship commingled U.S. core-plus fund, has closed on an additional $600 million of equity, bringing the fund’s aggregate commitments to $1.4 billion. This latest capital influx gives the fund more than $2.3 billion of total investment capacity. The open-ended fund secured commitments...
ECONOMY
Flight Global.com

Asia-Pacific market to bounce back: Boeing

Despite 24 to 30 months of lost growth because of the impact of the pandemic, the Asia-Pacific air travel market will return to its pre-Covid level and strong growth, according to Darren Hulst, vice president commercial marketing of Boeing, speaking at the Singapore Airshow. In its latest 20-year Commercial Market...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
irei.com

Manulife names new global head of real estate for private markets

Manulife Investment Management has named Marc Feliciano as global head of real estate, private markets. Feliciano will oversee all aspects of the real estate business, including portfolio management, investments, asset management, and the integration of sustainability into both investments and operations. He will also be responsible for developing and implementing Manulife Investment Management’s global real estate investment strategy and increasing its capabilities on behalf of clients, including Manulife’s general account.
REAL ESTATE
irei.com

Firms call on investment managers to focus on affordable housing in the U.K.

Cardano and Big Society Capital have called on real estate managers to focus on fund strategies that increase the supply of good quality, affordable housing in the United Kingdom. The consultancy and social impact investor have joined forces to direct up to £195 million (€233 million/$265 million) of new investment...
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
irei.com

Fifth Wall secures €140m for European proptech fund

Fifth Wall has closed an oversubscribed €140 million ($158 million) for its European Real Estate Technology Fund. The fund attracted capital from some of the largest owners and developers of real estate. The vehicle will target investments in high-potential European startups and will also potentially provide co-investment opportunities alongside...
MARKETS
naval-technology.com

Asia-Pacific is seeing a hiring boom in naval industry robotics roles

Asia-Pacific was the fastest growing region for robotics hiring among naval industry companies in the three months ending December. Asia-Pacific was the fastest growing region for robotics hiring among naval industry companies in the three months ending December. The number of roles in Asia-Pacific made up 5.7 per cent of...
WORLD
irei.com

DRC Savills Investment Management raises €600m for high-yield debt strategy

DRC Savills Investment Management (DRC SIM), the real estate debt financing arm of Savills Investment Management, has completed a final close of its fourth fund in its high-yield debt strategy, European Real Estate Debt IV (ERED IV). The fund hit its target with €600 million ($680 million) of capital commitments...
REAL ESTATE
irei.com

Apollo to invest in Aldar through landmark $1.4b transaction

Aldar Properties PJSC and Apollo Global Management have signed a landmark commitment that will see Apollo-managed funds and clients invest a total of $1.4 billion in strategic capital to drive Aldar’s transformational-growth initiatives. “This landmark transaction is a signal to the world’s investment community that Abu Dhabi’s real estate...
REAL ESTATE
irei.com

Manulife takes stake in ARCH Capital to form Asia real estate partnership

Manulife Investment Management has formed a strategic partnership with ARCH Capital Management, a Hong Kong-based Asia-focused real estate-investment boutique. The terms of the transaction have not been disclosed. The strategic partnership between the two firms will have combined real estate assets of $5.2 billion across 12 markets in Asia. “This...
REAL ESTATE
internationalinvestment.net

Sanlam launches fund targeting AI in Asia Pacific

Sanlam Investments has launched a UCITS-compliant fund that will invest in companies deemed to have potential to "harness the power of AI". The Asia Pacific Artificial Intelligence fund is managed by Chris Ford and Giles Worthington, and will have its own bespoke AI application Orbit built into the investment process.
MARKETS
thepaypers.com

Brick raises USD 8.5 mln to build a single API layer for Open Finance in Southeast Asia

Brick has raised USD 8.5 million of funding in a Seed investment round led by global venture capital investors Flourish Ventures and the global venture capital firm Antler. Other investors in the round include Trihill Capital, existing investors - Better Tomorrow Ventures and Rally Cap Ventures, and notable fintech operators including Sima Gandhi (Plaid, Creative Juice), Yan Wu (Bond), Brian Ma (Divvy Homes), Ooi Hsu Ken (Iterative), Amrish Rau (Pine Labs), and Andrea Baronchelli (Aspire) also participated. The fundraising supports Brick’s vision of powering the next generation of fintech companies with easy to implement, cost-effective, and inclusive fintech infrastructure, the official press release states.
ECONOMY
irei.com

Commercial real estate lending continues to rise with markets highly liquid

Commercial real estate lending markets were highly liquid in fourth quarter 2021 and the availability of debt capital continued to expand, according to CBRE. The CBRE Lending Momentum Index, which tracks the pace of CBRE-originated commercial loan closings in the United States, increased by 10.3 percent quarter-over-quarter and is now 42 percent above its February 2020 pre-pandemic close. The index closed the year at a value of 4.
REAL ESTATE
Flight Global.com

Airbus Helicopters targets Asia-Pacific replacement demand

Airbus Helicopters anticipates strong replacement demand both for military and civilian rotorcraft in the Asia-Pacific region. Speaking at a Singapore air show media briefing, the company said it has a 22% share of the overall market in the region, and it claims leadership of the civil and parapublic segments. In...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
irei.com

Infrastructure fundraising report: Q3/2021 capital flow is 41% higher than Q3/2020

Following a significant uptick in the second quarter, private equity infrastructure fundraising activity fell back to a more normal level in Q3/2021, according to the i3 fundraising database. Despite trailing Q2/2021, the third quarter still came in well ahead of Q3/2020. By the end of Q3/2021, 12 funds had raised more than $22.5 billion in equity capital. This is about 37 percent less than the $35.6 billion raised through 16 fund closings in the second quarter, but 41 percent more than the $15.9 billion raised a year ago in Q3/2020.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
businesstraveller.com

Hyatt outlines brand expansion plans for Asia-Pacific

Hyatt has announced plans to expand its luxury and lifestyle brands in the Asia-Pacific region. The hotel group will bring its Caption by Hyatt, Destination by Hyatt and Thompson Hotels brands to the Asia Pacific market as the region begins to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic. The first Caption by...
ECONOMY
irei.com

Asia Pacific real estate investments rose 26 percent in 2021 compared to 2020, hitting pre-pandemic levels

Asia Pacific’s commercial real estate market attracted $177 billion in direct investments in 2021, with capital-deployment volumes returning to levels last seen in 2019. According to data and analysis published in JLL’s Asia Pacific Capital Tracker Fourth Quarter, full year 2021 investment volumes rose 26 percent year-on-year, led by a surge of activity in Australia and China, and the continued resilience of Japan.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy