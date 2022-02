Lucretia Flores passed away very peacefully on Nov. 25, 2021, surrounded by her daughters and granddaughters. She was 103 years old. Lucretia, known to her friends as Lorrie, was a Port Townsend resident for 32 years. She was born on Feb. 19, 1918, and raised in San Francisco, California. Her...

