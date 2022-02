Canada will ease its tough arrival rules from 28 February: fully vaccinated travellers will no longer need to pay for a slow and expensive PCR test before their journey.Marco Mendicino, the minister of public safety, said: “The Canadian economy will not fully recover until our tourism sector recovers and today’s measures will help us safely welcome visitors to Canada.”Travellers still face a significant chance they could be selected for a random check on arrival.The Public Health Agency of Canada said in a statement that “the latest wave of Covid-19 driven by the Omicron variant has passed its peak”.The body said:...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 19 HOURS AGO