Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Friday: crypto states, Russia’s turnabout, and OpenSea’s sudden rise. The cryptological is political. I digested that lesson in college, reading early issues of Wired that put cypherpunks on the cover. And there’s also nothing more political than money. So what does it mean that states and cities are rushing to embrace crypto while Washington dithers? No one really expects that people will start shelling out satoshi at Starbucks. But backing cryptocurrency sends a variety of signals — some far from those its creators intended. Read on for Ben Pimentel’s take on the latest action at the state level.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO