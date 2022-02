Spider-Man: No Way Home has made nearly $1.75 billion at the box office worldwide since the mid-December premiere. And its theatrical run isn’t even over. But the movie will make even more money once the Blu-ray/digital release comes. We already know the film won’t be streaming on Disney Plus anytime soon, so Spider-Man fans will have to get their fix somewhere else. After all, it’s one thing to watch No Way Home in a theater and quite another to see it at home, where you can control the playback. Moreover, the digital No Way Home release will bring some 100 minutes of bonus content, including a few exciting deleted scenes.

