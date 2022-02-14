ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Daily Distraction: Say yep to watching the 'Nope' trailer

Columbus Alive
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFolks have already started breaking down the trailer to the new Jordan Peele horror film "Nope" with Zapruder-like intensity. In...

www.columbusalive.com

UPI News

What to stream this weekend: 'Sweet Magnolias' S2, 'Reacher'

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Amazon Prime will release thriller series the Reacher and Netflix romantic comedy series, Sweet Magnolias, will return for Season 2 this weekend. Also, this weekend, the Olympics will kick off on NBC, a docuseries on 90s-era Black comedy night at The Comedy Store, Phat Tuesdays: The Era of Hip Hop Comedy, will premiere on Amazon Prime, Uma Thurman series Suspicion will premiere on Apple TV+ and a new Amazon original movie, Book of Love, will air ahead of Valentine's Day.
TV SHOWS
IndieWire

Peter Dinklage Said the Seven Dwarfs Are an Insult, but the Reality Is More Complex

Emmy-winning actor Peter Dinklage has made a point of refusing to take stereotypical roles commonly reserved for little people (LP), but he’s never been one to address the challenges that he and other LP actors face in Hollywood. That changed during an interview on Marc Maron’s January 24 “WTF” podcast. During a conversation regarding Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” Dinklage praised Disney for casting a Latina actress as Snow White but condemned them for continuing to present what he believed were outdated stereotypes. “Literally no offense to anything, but I was sort of taken aback,”...
MOVIES
The Independent

The Woman in the House Across the Street: Netflix viewers distracted by ‘disturbing’ mailbox plot point

Viewers of The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window are being left confused by one particular plot point.The Netflix series, a parody thriller, stars Kristen Bell as a child psychologist who becomes a recluse after her life is rocked by a personal tragedy.Her world begins to unravel after she spots what she thinks is a murder taking place in the house of her new neighbour (Tom Reilly) across the street.While the show took some viewers a while to work out it’s actually sending up similar thrillers that have been released on Netflix,...
TV SERIES
ETOnline.com

Watch Samuel L. Jackson in the Trailer for the Dementia Drama 'Last Days of Ptolemy Grey'

After 40 years on screen, Samuel L. Jackson is starring in his first TV series. The 73-year-old actor plays a man suffering from dementia in the upcoming Apple TV+ limited series The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey. In anticipation of the six-part series’ March debut, the streaming platform debuted the first trailer, giving audiences a look at the moving adaptation of Walter Mosley’s best-selling novel.
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

Netflix's 2022 New Movie Slate Is Packed With A-List Actors

Since Netflix debuted House of Cards in 2013, it has been primarily known as a streaming service for original TV series, albeit ones that drop all episodes at once so they can be watched like an extra-long movie. But since the release of 2018’s Mudbound, it’s also become a place for feature films starring A-list actors. In 2021, Netflix announced a movie slate so vast, it necessitates debuting more than one new original film a week. To follow that up, Netflix’s 2022 new movie slate looks to top that, and brings a cavalcade of stars to the party as well.
MOVIES
mxdwn.com

Netflix Unveils Teaser Trailer For Sci-Fi Comedy ‘The Adam Project’

Thursday morning, Netflix dropped their teaser trailer for their upcoming sci-fi adventure comedy, The Adam Project. The film will follow a young boy, played by Walker Scobell, who is still mourning the passing of his father. When a mysterious man, played by Ryan Reynolds, shows up in his family shed, his world is turned upside down. After watching the man, he is convinced that it is actually himself from the future. The two team up to fight back against what appears to be an alien attack, although it is never fully specified in the trailer.
TV & VIDEOS
thesource.com

Jordan Peele Drops First Images Of Upcoming Horror Film ‘Nope’

Jordan Peele shared the first images from his upcoming horror film Nope on Tuesday. The film is released on July 7th of this year and stars Daniel Kaluuya, Steven Yeun, and Keke Palmer. The trailer for Peele’s upcoming film is supposed to be released this Sunday, Feb 13. Despite...
MOVIES
411mania.com

Jordan Peele’s New Horror Epic Nope Gets Creepy Trailer

Jordan Peele is back with his third horror film Nope in July, and the first trailer is now online. Universal Pictures released the new trailer early Sunday morning, which gives us our first look at the mysterious film and the starring trio of Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, and Steven Yeun. You can check it out below.
MOVIES
Columbus Alive

Daily Distraction: Listen in as Orville Peck lets the tears flow

"I can tell you're sad, boy, just like me," country musician Orville Peck sings on "C'mon Baby, Cry," one of four songs released off of forthcoming long-player, Bronco. (The album will be released in chapter installments leading to a full release on April 8; you can stream Chapter One below.) And boy does the masked singer deliver the tears on this new track, a sweeping, majestic turn that conjures some serious Righteous Brothers vibes.
ENTERTAINMENT
vitalthrills.com

Nope Trailer Has Things Not of Planet Earth

Universal Pictures has revealed the official trailer for Nope ahead of the film’s Super Bowl spot! You can watch the trailer using the player below. “What’s a bad miracle?” Oscar winner Jordan Peele disrupted and redefined modern horror with Get Out and then Us. Now, he reimagines the summer movie with a new pop nightmare: the expansive horror epic, Nope.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Nope Trailer Finally Reveals What Jordan Peele's Latest Terrifying Vision Is About, And I'm All In

Few filmmakers in history have impacted a genre as quickly and substantially as Jordan Peele has influenced horror cinema. He made a game-changer with Get Out, his directorial debut, and in no way did he suffer a sophomore slump with 2019's Us. Naturally, cinephiles the world over are now drooling with anticipation over Peele's next feature, Nope, and we finally got to obsess over our first substantial look at what's in store, and it first requires looking up to the sky, to then be followed by screaming in terror, and then repeat. I do love such patterns.
MOVIES
orcasound.com

NOPE | Watch the Trailer!

#NOPEMOVIE is only in theaters July 22. Oscar® winner Jordan Peele disrupted and redefined modern horror with Get Out and then Us. Now, he reimagines the summer movie with a new pop nightmare: the expansive horror epic, Nope. The film reunites Peele with Oscar® winner Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out, Judas and the Black Messiah), who is joined by Keke Palmer (Hustlers, Alice) and Oscar® nominee Steven Yeun (Minari, Okja) as residents in a lonely gulch of inland California who bear witness to an uncanny and chilling discovery. Nope, which co-stars Michael Wincott (Hitchcock, Westworld) and Brandon Perea (The OA, American Insurrection), is written and directed by Jordan Peele and is produced by Ian Cooper (Us, Candyman) and Jordan Peele for Monkeypaw Productions. The film will be released by Universal Pictures worldwide.
MOVIES
horrornews.net

Trailer released – ‘NOPE’ (written and directed by Jordan Peele)

Written and directed by Jordan Peele (Get Out, Us) Starring Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, Steven Yeun,. Oscar® winner Jordan Peele disrupted and redefined modern horror with Get Out and then Us. Now, he reimagines the summer movie with a new pop nightmare: the expansive horror epic, Nope. The film...
MOVIES
2urbangirls.com

Jordan Peele drops official trailer for ‘Nope’

Jordan Peele has done it again. The trailer for his new film Nope is out and follows on the heels of Get Out, Us, and Candyman. Based on the teaser, something is in the sky, and it’s giving Poltergeist vibes. Nope cast includes Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah),...
MOVIES
SuperHeroHype

In Jordan Peele’s Nope Trailer, It Looks Like Aliens Are Threatening

In Jordan Peele’s Nope Trailer, It Looks Like Aliens Are Threatening. Hate trailers that spoil everything? Never fear. Jordan Peele‘s all about maintaining the mystery in the first Nope trailer, which dropped online early ahead of its expected NFL debut later today. It sure looks like aliens. But we cannot say that for certain. Peele loves ’80s references — Hands Across America barely registered as a nostalgia item until Us made it a big plot point. And that image above looks like his twisted take on E.T. But again, we don’t know any more than you will after watching the trailer below. And that’s not much.
NFL
Columbus Alive

Daily Distraction: Watch Keturah Bobo on Hulu's 'Your Attention Please'

In a 2018 interview with Alive, artist Keturah Bobo spoke about the moment she knew she had made it in the weeks following the release of I Am Enough, a children's book written by Grace Byers and illustrated by Bobo. "When the book came out, I was just glad to be able to go to Target and see the book," she said, and laughed. "You know, just pick up some stuff I needed at Target and there's my book."
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Vanity Fair

Jordan Peele’s Nope Trailer Is Terrifying Without Giving Anything Away

The first look at Jordan Peele’s Nope, his third feature film after Get Out and Us, arrived on Sunday, in advance of the 56th Super Bowl. In addition to Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, and Steven Yeun, who were already announced to be in the project, cinephiles took delight in seeing Sallie Gardner, also known as “The Horse In Motion,” as photographed by Eadweard Muybridge using a zoöpraxiscope in 1878. Many scholars call the first motion picture ever made.
MOVIES

