Daily Distraction: Say yep to watching the 'Nope' trailer

Few filmmakers in history have impacted a genre as quickly and substantially as Jordan Peele has influenced horror cinema. He made a game-changer with Get Out, his directorial debut, and in no way did he suffer a sophomore slump with 2019's Us. Naturally, cinephiles the world over are now drooling with anticipation over Peele's next feature, Nope, and we finally got to obsess over our first substantial look at what's in store, and it first requires looking up to the sky, to then be followed by screaming in terror, and then repeat. I do love such patterns.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO