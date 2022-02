Do you have some drink tickets burning a hole in your travel wallet? Southwest Airlines has some good news for you. In 2020, the airline was "first major U.S. airline" to suspend "inflight service," except for canned water (per USA Today). In a recent Southwest Airlines press release, the company announced it will resume its "full menu of on-board beverage options" on February 16, 2022. On "flights of 176 miles or more," passengers will have a robust beverage menu including a variety of sodas, juices, and select alcoholic options. Alcoholic options include beers, wines, and liquors.

