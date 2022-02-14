ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Point, GA

Woman’s body found outside abandoned East Point home

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44nbGP_0eE7j0Yz00
Body found outside vacant East Point home

EAST POINT, Ga. — Police are working to identify a woman found dead in East Point on Saturday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police said the woman’s body was found beside a vacant house on the 2200 block of Ben Hill Road around 12:21 a.m.

Police did not release any information about the condition of the body or any identifying details. It’s unclear if police believe she was killed or died of natural causes.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Detectives are still investigating.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WSB Radio

Deputies open fire along I-85 to stop stolen semitruck

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — All lanes of Interstate 85 are back open after police shot a man wanted for stealing a semitruck Tuesday afternoon in the northbound lanes of the interstate near Newnan. Amerido Berrios rode past the scene shortly after the incident ended and told Channel 2′s Dave...
NEWNAN, GA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
31K+
Followers
54K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy