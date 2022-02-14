Woman’s body found outside abandoned East Point home
EAST POINT, Ga. — Police are working to identify a woman found dead in East Point on Saturday.
Police said the woman’s body was found beside a vacant house on the 2200 block of Ben Hill Road around 12:21 a.m.
Police did not release any information about the condition of the body or any identifying details. It’s unclear if police believe she was killed or died of natural causes.
Detectives are still investigating.
