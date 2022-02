Promotes President Kenneth DeGiorgio to CEO as CEO Dennis Gilmore becomes chairman. First American Financial Corp., a provider of title insurance, settlement services, and risk solutions for real estate transactions, has announced that Kenneth D. DeGiorgio, who most recently served as the company’s president, has been appointed chief executive officer, while Dennis J. Gilmore, First American’s CEO since 2010, will become chairman of its board of directors.

