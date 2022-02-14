ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Wendy Burch Leaving KTLA: Where Is the Longtime Anchor Going?

By Caroline John
earnthenecklace.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKTLA viewers have started their mornings with Wendy Burch for over a decade. But now Los Angeles residents are going to miss the veteran anchor. Wendy Burch announced she is leaving her on-air role at KTLA this month. Her longtime followers naturally have a lot of queries. They want to know...

www.earnthenecklace.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
earnthenecklace.com

Nate Foy Leaving NBC2: Where Is the Florida News Anchor Going?

Nate Foy has brought the latest occurrences to the residents of South Florida for over five years. But now the news anchor is stepping back from NBC2. Other personalities at WBBH confirmed that Nate Foy is leaving the NBC affiliate in Fort Myers. That has naturally invited reactions from NBC2 viewers who counted Nate Foy’s broadcasts as a big part of their day. They want to know where he is going next and if he is leaving the city, too. While Foy didn’t make an official statement about his departure from NBC2, he did answer some of the questions from his social media followers.
FORT MYERS, FL
Deadline

‘Fame’ Actor Morgan Stevens Cause Of Death Revealed

Morgan Stevens, the Fame and Melrose Place actor whose body was found by police during a wellness check of his Hollywood home last week, died of arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease, the Los Angeles Coroner’s office has disclosed. Stevens died Jan. 26 at the age of 70 of the condition more commonly known as heart disease, or hardening of the arteries. The actor played the role of Paul Northridge in The Waltons and its three reunion movies before landing his breakthrough, two-season role of David Reardon on the TV adaptation of Fame in 1982. He later appeared on Melrose Place, Airwolf, Walker, Texas Ranger, among others. Stevens’ career was temporarily halted and seriously impacted when, in August 1989, he was arrested by the LAPD on suspicion of DUI and, while in custody, severely beaten by police. He was later cleared him of the DUI charge, and his treatment in custody was later settled in a lawsuit against LAPD. More from DeadlineMorgan Stevens Dies: Veteran Television Actor On 'Fame' And 'Melrose Place' Was 70'Melrose Place' Cast Remembers Early Bonding, How The Show "Just Took Off" When Heather Locklear Joined'Melrose Place' Cast Sets Remote Reunion For 'Stars In The House' Tomorrow
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC San Diego

Multimillionaire Admits to Killing Wife in Newport Beach Home

A multimillionaire who jumped bail while awaiting trial for killing his wife in their Newport Beach home a decade ago pleaded guilty Wednesday to second-degree murder and was immediately sentenced to 15 years to life in prison. In the negotiated plea deal with prosecutors, Peter Chadwick, 57, waived all his...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
State
Utah State
Rock Hill Herald

Woman learning to ride motorcycle flies off parking garage to death, California cops say

A woman learning to ride a motorcycle from friends doing stunts died in a three-story plunge off a Southern California parking garage, authorities told news sources. The woman’s motorcycle hit a low wall atop the Santa Clarita structure, throwing her off the building to her death Monday, Feb. 7, the Los Angeles Times reported. She was pronounced dead at a hospital.
ACCIDENTS
SFGate

Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bob Saget's death last month stemmed from an accidental blow to the head, his family said in a statement Wednesday. The comedian and “Full House” star was found dead Jan. 9 in a Florida hotel room. He'd performed in the area the night before as part of a stand-up tour.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wendy Burch
Anniston Star

Pauly Shore shares memories of his final goodbye to Louie Anderson

MINNEAPOLIS — Pauly Shore was most likely the last comic to bid farewell to Louie Anderson. And that's appropriate. The "Encino Man" star's mother was the late Mitzi Shore, who ran the famed Comedy Store in Los Angeles and was one of the first gatekeepers to recognize Anderson's talent.
CELEBRITIES
Houston Chronicle

Houston-native anchor Marlene Guzman leaves Univision 45 after nearly 6 years

Marlene Guzman, one of Houston's prominent TV anchors, announced she is leaving Univision 45 Houston after nearly six years with the station. The Houston-native local reporter and weekend news anchor will soon take her talents to South Texas as a national correspondent with the Univision National News team, she announced Monday via Facebook.
MCALLEN, TX
Us Weekly

Bob Saget’s Widow Kelly Rizzo Bonds With Amanda Kloots After Their Husbands’ Deaths: ‘Grateful’ to Have You ‘By My Side’

An unexpected friendship. After the death of her husband, Bob Saget, Kelly Rizzo spent time with someone who could relate to her loss: Amanda Kloots. “New friends in a club we didn’t ever think we’d be in. So grateful to now know this strong woman, sharing stories only helps this rollercoaster we are on. ❤️,” the Talk cohost, 39, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, February 6, alongside a selfie with the Eat Travel Rock blogger, 42.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ktla#Rams#Dallas#Brigham Young University#Super Bowl Lvi
Popculture

Chelsea Handler Hospitalized, Cancels Multiple Shows

Comedian and television personality Chelsea Handler has been hospitalized. The former Chelsea Lately host canceled her two Oregon standup shows (Friday in Portland and Saturday in Eugene) via an Instagram post citing "unforeseen circumstances." Fans in the comments started speculating that the comedian might have COVID-19 or was even dealing with a secret pregnancy. However, those theories were soon discredited. In an Instagram Story video posted Friday night, Handler, 46, clarified that she was in the hospital, and it was not due to coronavirus or pregnancy.
CELEBRITIES
Miami Herald

Kelly Rizzo Honors Husband Bob Saget on 1st Valentine’s Day Since His Death

Remembering their love. Kelly Rizzo shared a tribute to her late husband, Bob Saget, on the first Valentine’s Day after his death. The food blogger, 42, took to Instagram on Monday, February 14, to share a TikTok she had the Full House alum make with her for a previous Valentine’s Day. In the clip, Rizzo made jumbo lump crab cakes while her spouse cracked a few jokes.
ACCIDENTS
NBC News

Bob Saget's family says he died of head trauma

Bob Saget, the actor best known for his role as the father on “Full House,” died of head trauma, his family said Wednesday. Saget, 65, was found dead Jan. 9 in his hotel room the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes, in Florida. “The authorities have determined that Bob passed...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Newsday

Alec Baldwin sued by family of cinematographer killed on set of 'Rust'

The family of a cinematographer shot and killed on the set of the film "Rust" sued Alec Baldwin and the movie's producers Tuesday for wrongful death. Lawyers for the family of Halyna Hutchins announced the lawsuit filed in New Mexico in the name of Hutchins' husband, Matthew Hutchins, and their son, Andros, at a Los Angeles news conference.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Chicago

Bob Saget's Family Sues Authorities to Prevent Release of Death Records

Bob Saget's family is taking legal action to protect the late comedian's legacy. In court documents obtained by E! News, the wife of the "Full House" star, Kelly Rizzo, and Saget's three daughters -- Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer Saget -- are suing Orange County Sheriff John Mina and the District Nine Medical Examiner's Office in Florida to block the release of records pertaining to the investigation into Bob's death. According to the complaint, "certain news and media outlets have filed or plan to file public records requests" and the family is requesting an injunction to keep those materials confidential.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Hello Magazine

Michael Strahan sparks conversation with new star-studded photos

Michael Strahan couldn't wait to post photos of his exciting Super Bowl weekend on Instagram, but he likely didn't realize his snapshots would cause such a stir. The Good Morning America host shared several images from the sporting event in Los Angeles as he posed alongside the likes of Don Cheadle and James Corden and took in the amazing halftime show too.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy