Billionaire Ken Griffin backs GOP candidate for governor Richard Irvin

By RICK PEARSON Chicago Tribune
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAurora Mayor Richard Irvin’s quest for the Republican nomination for governor was formally backed Monday by Ken Griffin, setting the stage for a potential battle of the billionaires if Irvin wins the June 28 primary and the right to face Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker in November. Griffin, the...

Watch now: A billionaire enters fray to support Darren Bailey

SPRINGFIELD — Billionaire Ken Griffin endorsed Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin's Republican bid for governor on Monday, sealing the deal with a $20 million campaign contribution. "Richard Irvin is self-made, and his life story epitomizes the American dream," Griffin said in a press statement, adding that he is "fortunate enough to have enough resources support Richard Irvin in his mission to return Illinois to being the land of opportunity."
Conservative megadonor Richard Uihlein gives $1 million to state Sen. Darren Bailey’s GOP bid for governor

Conservative businessman Richard Uihlein of Lake Forest has given $1 million to state Sen. Darren Bailey’s campaign for governor, Bailey announced Wednesday, marking the wealthy megadonor’s first financial contribution in the 2022 Republican race to unseat Gov. J.B. Pritzker. Bailey indicated more money was coming from Uihlein, the CEO of the packing and shipping firm Uline. The contribution ...
Griffin Throwing Support, Money Behind Irvin

The richest man in Illinois has made it official… he’s throwing his support, and his money, behind Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin’s campaign for governor. Billionaire Ken Griffin is starting out with a $20 million donation for Irvin’s campaign in the Republican gubernatorial primary. Griffin says Irvin has the talent and drive to address the most important issues facing the state, including crime and Illinois’s fiscal health. Griffin says he’s glad he has the resources to ensure that Irvin can remain competitive with billionaire Governor JB Pritzker, who has funneled tens of millions of his own money into the race.
Daywatch: GOP candidates for governor campaign in Trump’s shadow | Examining one of Kim Foxx’s major campaign promises | Super Bowl ads, reviewed

Good morning, Chicago. If the Chicago Bears dare to dream big about a new stadium in Arlington Heights, they can find inspiration in SoFi Stadium, the NFL’s largest and most expensive arena that hosted the Rams’ 23-20 Super Bowl victory against the Bengals. The stadium and its development highlight certain parallels to the Bears’ proposal to buy and redevelop Arlington International ...
Meet Milwaukee mayoral candidate Ieshuh Griffin

MILWAUKEE— What started with seven candidates seeking to replace longtime Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett will be narrowed down to two next week following Tuesday's special mayoral primary in the City of Milwaukee. Set up in the wake of Barrett's resignation to become Ambassador to Luxembourg, the city set the...
GOP candidates for governor have to campaign in Trump’s shadow, reconcile tough on crime message with RNC stance on Jan. 6 insurrection

Illinois’ Republican candidates for governor are seeing their efforts to focus on local issues clouded by the overwhelming shadow of former President Donald Trump and his control over the national GOP. As the five potential challengers to Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker have all sought to use crime as an issue to make inroads with suburban voters where the GOP once held sway, the Republican ...
Richard Irvin Blasts Gov. Criminal Justice Reforms For Officers Deaths

(Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP, Pool) Illinois governor candidate Richard Irvin is blaming the state’s sweeping criminal justice reforms for playing a role in the deaths of law enforcement officers in Illinois over the past year. Speaking to the Chicago Tribune, the Mayor of Aurora said eight officers have been killed in the line of duty since that bill was signed by Governor J.B. Pritzker. The Republican contender is painting Pritzker and Democrats as soft on crime. His comments comes more than two weeks after he formally launched his bid for the June 28th GOP primary nomination.
Pritzker hits back at Irvin’s statements on crime

SPRINGFIELD,Ill. (WGEM) - Several Republican candidates are now circulating petitions to enter the fray to win the party’s gubernatorial nomination. Many of them are focusing their campaigns on the rising levels of crime as they reason Gov. J.B. Pritzker needs to be challenged. From candidate Jesse Sullivan comparing Chicago to Afghanistan to Sen. Darren Bailey (R-Xenia) looking to reinstate the death penalty for those convicted of killing police, crime is becoming a top GOP campaign issue.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker lashes back at GOP candidate Richard Irvin’s criticism of criminal justice reform: ‘He doesn’t really understand the law’

Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday defended his support for sweeping criminal justice reforms he signed into law last year and dismissed GOP candidate Richard Irvin’s accusation that it played a role in law enforcement officer deaths as unfounded political exaggeration. “Richard Irvin is exaggerating because he doesn’t really understand the law. It seems like if you’re running for ...
GOP candidates for governor blast Pritzker's 'so-called relief' plan

The five gubernatorial candidates competing in the June 28 Republican primary had harsh words for Gov. J.B. Pritzker's budget address Wednesday. Darren Bailey"Pritzker, the Democrat Party, and the political elites have abandoned working families. Now he's having a tough time with his reelection, so he's offering an empty box of chocolates before Valentine's Day and calling it tax relief. Maybe for a trust fund billionaire like J.B., temporarily not raising taxes sounds like tax relief, but for the working families across Illinois who are struggling to pay bills and keep gas in their cars, deciding not to take an extra couple of pennies from them is a slap in the face. We need serious reforms in Springfield that aren't reliant on federal bailouts and benefit working families and taxpayers long term, not temporary shams during election years."
