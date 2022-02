STOCKBRIDGE - Berkshire Botanical Garden presents the following upcoming program. Saturday, Feb. 26, 10:30 a.m. to noon, online: “Growing Nut Tres,” learn the basics of seedling nut tree propagation and understand techniques such as air running and stratification. Explore the world of tree crops and discover the amazing diversity of nuts that can be grown in the Northeast. Cost is $10 members, $15 non-members. To register for the program or for more information, visit www.berkshirebotanical.org. Botanical Garden is located at 5 West Stockbridge Road.

EAST LONGMEADOW, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO