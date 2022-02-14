Harris Co. Public Library Launches Internet Connection Campaign

HOUSTON , Texas ( KIAH ) – The Harris County Public Library is working with T-Mobile and Google to launch a community -wide internet connectivity campaign for Harris County residents who need online access called HCPL Connected.

The program will provide 40,000 T-Mobile 5G MiFi hotspots with unlimited data on T-Mobile’s nationwide 5G network and 15,000 Chromebook laptop computers. Harris County Public Library card holders who do not have adequate access to the internet will be able to borrow a T-Mobile hotspot or a Chromebook, or both, at any of HCPL’s 26 branch libraries and 20 community partner sites. Anyone looking for one of the sites can go here .

This connected internet initiative is funded by the Biden administration’s American Rescue Plan Act approved by Congress in March to help schools and libraries provide critical online resources to students and library patrons by addressing needs for remote learning and equitable access. The program provides educational resources that connect students to college and career readiness, digital literacies, foundational literacies, mentorships, scholarships, and workforce development components inspire innovation and exploration.

Schools and libraries across the country were invited to submit proposals for the grants, of which the Harris County Public Library received approximately $30 million, the largest awarded to a library system.

HCPL chose T-Mobile because it wanted residents to have the fastest and more reliable 5G network. “HCPL is thrilled to partner with T-Mobile and Google to help bridge the digital divide in our community,” says Edward Melton, Harris County Public Library Executive Director. “By providing adequate access to connectivity and technology, we are helping to improve the quality of life and strengthen our community in keeping with our mission of being a pathway to knowledge.”

All that is required to borrow a T-Mobile hotspot or Chromebook is a valid Harris County Public Library card, a visit to the library, and completion of an in-person application. Harris County residents who do not currently have a library card can receive one at any HCPL branch or a partner location. The initial check-out period will last until 6/30/2022, although HCPL is exploring additional funding sources to extend the program.

Find us on Twitch , TikTok , Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and YouTube

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW39 Houston.