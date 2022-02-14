ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More than 4,200 students test positive for COVID-19 in Indiana schools

By Daniel Bradley
WRTV
WRTV
 2 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana schools reported more than 4,200 COVID-19 cases among students last week, according to numbers reported Monday by the Indiana Department of Health.

The most recent update includes 4,220 COVID-19 cases among students, 284 cases among teachers and 371 among other staff members. Some cases dated back several weeks.

Monday's student count represented a decrease of 1,959 since last week when IDOH said 6,179 children tested positive for the virus. The current count is down from a high of 16,337 student cases reported on Jan. 24.

The state updates its dashboard of COVID-19 statistics in schools each Monday.

Since the beginning of the school year, 124,967 students, 8,087 teachers and 11,386 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

