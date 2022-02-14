Italy reports 28,630 coronavirus cases on Monday, 281 deaths

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy reported 28,630 COVID-19 related cases on Monday, against 51,959 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths rose to 281 from 191.

Italy has registered 151,296 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth highest in the world. The country has reported 12.1 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 16,050 on Monday, down from 16,060 a day earlier.

There were 63 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 66 on Sunday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 1,173 from a previous 1,190.

Some 283,891 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 462,881, the health ministry said.