Public Safety

Statewide burn ban in effect following busy weekend for firefighters

KPLC TV
 2 days ago

KTBS

Statewide burn ban issued due to dry conditions

BATON ROUGE, La. - The State Fire Marshal's Office has issued a statewide burn ban due to dry conditions in the state. State Fire Marshal Butch Browning and Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner, Mike Strain, issued a statewide cease and desist order on Monday for all private burning. Private burning will...
LOUISIANA STATE
WLOX

Burn ban in effect in 10 Miss. counties

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A burn ban is in effect in ten Mississippi counties amid a dry season, per the Mississippi Forestry Commission. A burn ban restricts outdoor burning of any kind and are enforced by the local sheriff’s office. Any people caught violating the ban face a fine of $100 to $500.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
westcentralsbest.com

State-wide Burn Ban in Effect Tuesday, February 15

Due to the extremely dry conditions statewide and the overwhelming emergency responses recorded by local fire officials, State Fire Marshal H. “Butch” Browning, along with Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain, have issued a statewide cease and desist order for all private burning, pursuant to authority under R.S. 40:1602. Private burning shall only be allowed by permission of the local fire department or local government. This order is effective as of 8:00 a.m., February 15, 2022, and shall remain in effect until rescinded. Violation of this Fire Marshal order could result in criminal and/or civil penalties.
AGRICULTURE
wbrz.com

Burn ban issued for Louisiana after 10-acre grass fire this weekend

BATON ROUGE - A state-wide burn ban was issued for Louisiana, two days after a ten-acre grass fire was sparked by a hot exhaust from a stuck pickup. "Due to the extremely dry conditions statewide and the overwhelming emergency responses recorded by local fire officials, State Fire Marshal Butch Browning, along with Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain, have issued a statewide cease and desist order for all private burning," the Fire Marshal's office said Monday.
LOUISIANA STATE
wrwh.com

Unicoi Fire Consumes 180 Acres, Burn Ban In Effect

(Helen)- U.S. Forest Service crews worked through the night Sunday keeping lines in tow on the Unicoi Fire in Northern White County. White County Public Safety Director in an update Monday morning said the reports are very good on the containment. Weather will play a significant role today as low relative humidity and wind speeds are concerned. According to Murphy the fire has burned an estimated 180 acres so far.
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wbrz.com

Ten-acre grass fire sparked by stuck pickup's hot exhaust

SPRINGFIELD - A stuck pickup truck's exhaust sparked a sprawling grass fire Saturday. Livingston Parish Fire Protection District #2 reported the fire happened off of Coates Road in Springfield. Firefighters said the people in the truck were spreading grass seeds in a field when their vehicle got stuck. The truck's...
SPRINGFIELD, LA
Port Arthur News

Woman exits Port Arthur bank to find her car on fire

A woman who just left a mechanic shop for power steering fluid made a stop at a nearby business when her vehicle caught fire, according to information from the Port Arthur Fire Department. Engine 8 received the call at 12:31 p.m. Monday to respond to the 8100 block of Memorial...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Radar Online.com

High Alert: NY State Troopers Confirm They’re ‘Prepared To Deploy’ Cops To Canadian Border In Vaccine-Trucker Standoff

The New York State Police are on high alert for the planned Americanized Freedom Convoy anti-vaccine protest at its border crossings, confirming an exclusive Radar report that an economically crippling blockade is eminent. Article continues below advertisement. As we reported yesterday, media experts are blaming the blowhards at Fox News...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
newschannel6now.com

Elevated fire risk, Texoma burn bans in effect

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - With elevated fire conditions across Texas, Texoma residents are reminded that most local counties remain under a burn ban as of mid-February. News Channel 6 meteorologist Garrett James predicts that on Tuesday the wind will be strong out of the south at 15 to 25 mph with gusts reaching 40 mph.
CLAY COUNTY, TX
houmatimes.com

Houma Fire Department Dispatched to Emergency Fire

Today February 14, 2022 at approximately 4:30 p.mm the Houma Fire Department was dispatched to the area of the Morrison Avenue and Ninth Street near the Hollywood Street Canal for a grass fire that was now out of control and spreading to the drainage levee. HFD units requested help from...
HOUMA, LA

