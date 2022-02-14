Statewide burn ban in effect following busy weekend for firefighters

Due to the extremely dry conditions statewide and the overwhelming emergency responses recorded by local fire officials, State Fire Marshal H. “Butch” Browning, along with Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain, have issued a statewide cease and desist order for all private burning, pursuant to authority under R.S. 40:1602. Private burning shall only be allowed by permission of the local fire department or local government. This order is effective as of 8:00 a.m., February 15, 2022, and shall remain in effect until rescinded. Violation of this Fire Marshal order could result in criminal and/or civil penalties.

AGRICULTURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO