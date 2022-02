Lost Ark’s North American release hit western players with a solid reminder that while gender representation in games has seen a lot of change-driving discourse in North America over the past couple of decades, that’s not exactly been the case everywhere else. While the cosmetic side of the issue is pretty bad on its own, a bigger misstep for Lost Ark in the eyes of players has been gender-locking the classes. Currently, each class has a default gender associated with it, and the best players can hope for is a gender-swapped version of the archetype, with its own abilities and stats. That is the case with the female Berserker class in Lost Ark, which has been teased and is currently in development.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 HOURS AGO