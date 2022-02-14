ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Carson, CO

Fort Carson to conduct prescribed burns

By Anissa Connell
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hYrp1_0eE7dQgS00

Fort Carson will be conducting prescribed burns in training areas and Pinon Canyon Maneuver Site beginning the week of Feb. 20 and will continue intermittently until April 15.

The burns will be conducted by the Directorates of Emergency Services and Directorate of Public Works Conservation Branch.

According to the installation, the program is critical to reducing wildland fire potential and will only be conducted if the weather is favorable.

The burns are planned and executed to reduce heavy vegetation that may lead to, and fuel, wildland fires.

Smoke from the burns will most likely be seen along I-25 and Highway 115 from Colorado Springs to Pueblo or even Highway 350 in Las Animas County.

Concerned community members are encouraged to call Fort Carson at (719) 526-9849.
_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5 , download and start watching.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Carson, CO
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Government
City
Pueblo, CO
Fort Carson, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildland Fires#Firetv#Appletv#Android Tv
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

Colorado Springs Airports preps for winter weather

The Colorado Springs Airport is encouraging everyone to check their flight status frequently, after winter weather hit Southern Colorado on Wednesday night. "I think that tends to be a headache for some folks if they aren't aware that their flight is delayed or canceled and they arrive at the airport... maybe traveling in bad weather," said Dana Schield, Senior Public Communications Specialist for the airport.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Health Services
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Colorado Springs, Colorado news and weather from KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy