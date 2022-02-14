ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accessible zone designated for Mardi Gras parades in Lafayette

By Abigail Jones
KLFY News 10
 2 days ago

LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) — An accessible Mardi Gras Parade Zone will be available for those with disabilities attending parades in Lafayette. The zone will be located at the intersection of Johnston St. and St. Julien St. by Fire Station Number Five .

The Lafayette Fire Department is providing this service and the zone will be cordoned off, specifically reserved for those with disabilities to enjoy the parades in a safe area. Space is limited and will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

“I am happy Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) is continuing to take the necessary steps to ensure that Mardi Gras is accessible to all of its citizens regardless of their disability. Inclusion is our ultimate goal and having this area reserved for individuals with disabilities is a wonderful idea,” said Harlon Cowsar, LCG’s Disability Awareness Coordinator.

