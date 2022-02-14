Starco Brands Launches the Game Whipster™

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Lottery.com (NASDAQ: LTRY, LTRYW), a leading technology company that is transforming how, where and when the lottery is played, today announced LotteryLink, an important branding initiative of its global B2B affiliate marketing. The branding is part of Lottery.com’s strategy to utilize highly recognizable and descriptive names and domains to reach its global digital audience and leverage the company’s strong affiliate marketing capabilities. In addition, the company recently launched B2C customer marketing campaigns that utilize multiple media channels, including targeted digital ads and search engine optimization, to reach new users. “We are aggressively working to grow our user base while maintaining a sharp focus on capital discipline,” said Tony DiMatteo, CEO and co-founder of Lottery.com. “I believe that the combination of LotteryLink’s ability to expand our user base with limited marketing spend and our favorable customer acquisition costs in our B2C segment puts us in a position to grow profitability. Today’s announcement is an example of the consistent progress we are making on our growth initiatives. We remain focused on the continued execution of our strategic plan.”

HOBBIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO