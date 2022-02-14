ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Starco Brands Launches the Game Whipster™

By Starco Brands (STCB)
The Press
The Press
 2 days ago

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Starco Brands announces its new and cutting edge game for Whipshots™ called Whipster™. This new game brings sweet and flirty fun right to your home enhancing parties, gatherings and date nights. By gamifying Whipshots™, a newly launched line of vodka-infused whipped creams,...

www.thepress.net

Comments / 0

Related
pocketgamer.biz

MiHoYo launches new international HoYoverse brand

Genshin Impact creator MiHoYo has revealed the launch of its new cross-media brand, HoYoverse. As a new worldwide virtual experience, HoYoverse is available through a number of entertainment services. Whilst keeping the name MiHoYo in China, this new HoYoverse branding is to be the company’s international name. MiHoYo has...
VIDEO GAMES
charlottenews.net

The Fresh Factory Launches "Fresh Start" a Brand Accelerator Program

CAROL STREAM, IL / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2022 / The Fresh Factory B.C. Ltd. (CSE:FRSH)(FRA:Q4Z) ('The Fresh Factory' or the 'Company'), a mission-driven company for fresh, clean-label, plant-based food and beverage brands, has launched Fresh Start, an accelerator program to pioneer the next generation of innovative brands creating better-for-you products made with fresh produce and recognizable ingredients. From product formulation to the end consumer, Fresh Start establishes and scales brands by leveraging The Fresh Factory's farm-to-shelf, vertically integrated platform.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Sellvia Launches a Fundamentally New Brand Development Service

Sellvia, a full-scale e-commerce ecosystem for online entrepreneurs, has launched an all-in-one brand development service. Sellvia presents an out-of-the-box solution that includes not only brand building and unique products creation, but also all the technical, customer service and marketing tools required to start and run an online venture. Marketing Technology...
ECONOMY
businesstraveller.com

Cheval Collection launches urban lifestyle brand My Locanda

Serviced apartment provider Cheval Collection has announced the launch of new urban lifestyle brand My Locanda, with plans to open its first property in Glasgow in 2024. The upscale brand will offer “stylish, design-led” fully equipped apartments in cities around the world, with each property drawing inspiration from the local area. It is targeted at both leisure and business travellers “with an independent, youthful mindset” for short and long stays.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dairy#Starco Brands Launches#Whipster Ar#Whipshots Com#Whipster Spinner Board#Company#Cmo
TravelPulse

Globus Family Of Brands Launches Sale & Agent Incentives

On this Valentine’s Day, the Globus family of brands is showing its love for travel advisors with a new promotion offering savings and incentives. The company says the ‘Just Say YES!’ promotion offers “unparalleled savings and exclusive offers” across Globus, Cosmos and Avalon Waterways. As well, advisor success will be rewarded with a series of incentives, including weekly prizes. The big prize is a free Avalon Waterways 2022 cruise.
ECONOMY
The Press

Alchemee Launches New Hyperpigmentation-Focused Skincare Brand, Restorative Elements

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Restorative Elements, Alchemee's first of many new brands, focuses on helping to correct the appearance of various types of skin hyperpigmentation and discoloration including sunspots, age spots, post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation (PIH) and uneven skin tone. The Restorative Elements new Restorative Routine is a dermatologist-developed, clinically-proven routine formulated to work together to gently and safely help fade the visible signs of skin hyperpigmentation so consumers can say hello to their skin, uninhibited. With science-backed and safe ingredients that can be used twice a day, every day, makeup can now belong in the "only if you want to" moments.
SKIN CARE
bizjournals

Lowe’s launches exclusive home-decor brand targeting millennials

Lowe’s Cos. Inc. (NYSE: LOW) has debuted its exclusive brand, Origin21. That collection's name is a nod to 1921, the year the Mooresville-based home-improvement retailer was founded. "Origin21 brings fresh, modern style, designed to add the finishing touch to any room across the home," says Sarah Dodd, Lowe's senior...
HOME & GARDEN
dbltap.com

Envy Valorant Switches to OpTic Gaming Branding

Team Envy Valorant will be competing under the OpTic Gaming brand moving forward, the North American organization announced Thursday. With the star-studded North American roster set to make its 2022 Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) debut at the Stage 1- Challengers NA Main Event this weekend, Envy has traded its blue for the Green Wall.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Instagram
massachusettsnewswire.com

FLYVITO Launches New Album ‘Collection’ and Earns Trademark Status for Brand

NEW ORLEANS, La. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Flyvito® a well-established producer based in New Orleans, just announced the registering of his trademark Flyvito. This comes after years of working on major projects with artists worldwide. In an effort to verify the brand Flyvito, the producer has decided to register his trademark, and business Flyvito LLC in New Orleans. He hopes to generate additional leads through strategic monetization procedures, along with this verification of brand identity.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
thefastmode.com

Liberty Global Launches Renewable Energy Brand 'Egg' in the UK

Liberty Global Ventures, the investment arm of Liberty Global has launched a renewable energy brand, Egg, offering a range of clean technology solutions, including electric vehicle charging on a subscription basis. Last year more electric vehicles were sold in the UK than the previous five years combined. As electric cars...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
chainstoreage.com

J.C. Penney launches new menswear brand

J.C. Penney is adding to its private-label portfolio. The department store retailer is launching its first men’s denim-inspired lifestyle collection, called Mutual Weave. The brand, designed and developed by the in-house Penney’s team, is now available in 600 Penney stores, with plans to expand chain wide this year. It’s also available on jpc.com.
APPAREL
Brewbound.com

Gatto Rivera Branding Launches in Downtown Napa

NAPA, California – Gatto Rivera Branding, formerly known as Gatto Design, announces its re-launch as new partner, Antonio Rivera, joins the team. The Napa-based agency offers beverage clients a collaborative approach to brand strategy, label, and packaging design. With fifteen years of industry-specific experience, Antonio joins fellow California State...
NAPA, CA
Benzinga

MariMed Top-Selling Brands And Products Launch In Delaware

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) MariMed, Inc. MRMD announced that its award-winning cannabis brands and products are now available in Delaware. As a result of new regulations in the Delaware Medical Marijuana program, MariMed has expanded its licensing agreement with First State Compassion Center, a vertically integrated cannabis operator in Delaware, to produce and distribute its branded cannabis edibles.
DELAWARE STATE
cryptopolitan.com

Crypto reward platform launches token for toy brand, MGA

Cultos, crypto platform partners MGA to reward fans. MGA using crypto to further benefit fans. Leading crypto rewards platform Cultos has announced a new partnership with MGA Entertainment, the company behind award-winning products such as Bratz and L.O.L. Surprise!™. Cultos, a Web3 platform rewards users for promoting their favorite...
ECONOMY
nerej.com

East Brown Cow launches new website featuring updated brand

Portland, ME East Brown Cow, a real estate investment, development and management company, has launched its new website. The site showcases a refreshed brand identity and an enhanced and searchable portfolio of properties in addition to highlighting the East Brown Cow team and recent company news. Previously known as East...
PORTLAND, ME
bizjournals

Il Makiage parent company launches second brand, targeting aging

Il Makiage parent company Oddity has launched a second wellness and beauty brand to offer what it calls a personalized approach to aging. The consumer-tech platform said the new digital-first brand, SpoiledChild, will use the brand's proprietary machine learning engine SpoiledBrain to provide tailored recommendations for each consumer, matching them with the product or sequence of products that fits their needs and preferences.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Lottery.com Launches New Brand As Part Of B2B Affiliate Marketing Strategy

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Lottery.com (NASDAQ: LTRY, LTRYW), a leading technology company that is transforming how, where and when the lottery is played, today announced LotteryLink, an important branding initiative of its global B2B affiliate marketing. The branding is part of Lottery.com’s strategy to utilize highly recognizable and descriptive names and domains to reach its global digital audience and leverage the company’s strong affiliate marketing capabilities. In addition, the company recently launched B2C customer marketing campaigns that utilize multiple media channels, including targeted digital ads and search engine optimization, to reach new users. “We are aggressively working to grow our user base while maintaining a sharp focus on capital discipline,” said Tony DiMatteo, CEO and co-founder of Lottery.com. “I believe that the combination of LotteryLink’s ability to expand our user base with limited marketing spend and our favorable customer acquisition costs in our B2C segment puts us in a position to grow profitability. Today’s announcement is an example of the consistent progress we are making on our growth initiatives. We remain focused on the continued execution of our strategic plan.”
HOBBIES
The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
1K+
Followers
39K+
Post
255K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy