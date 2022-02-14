ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Iowa State hits women's AP Top 25 milestone; Gamecocks No. 1

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1riRpV_0eE7acQv00

Iowa State has reached its best ranking in 20 years in The Associated Press women's basketball poll while South Carolina remained the unanimous choice at No. 1.

Iowa State (21-3) moved up three spots to sixth on Monday — it’s highest mark since the 2002 season — and has a huge week ahead with games against No. 14 Texas and No. 15 Oklahoma. The Cyclones, who were sixth on Jan. 7, 2002, hold a one-game lead over Oklahoma and Baylor in the Big 12 standings. Iowa State has only won the conference's regular season crown once, in 2000.

The Gamecocks received all 30 votes from a national media panel after beating Kentucky and Georgia on the road last week. Stanford, Louisville, N.C. State and Indiana round out the top five.

No. 7 Baylor and No. 8 Arizona follow Iowa State while Michigan fell from fourth to ninth after losing at Michigan State and Northwestern. UConn dropped two spots to No. 10.

Virginia Tech is back in the Top 25 at No. 23 after beating then-No. 11 Georgia Tech and former No. 23 North Carolina last week.

CONFERENCE RANKINGS

Louisville and N.C. State are two of six Atlantic Coast Conference teams ranked this week. The SEC and Big Ten each have five teams in the poll. The Big 12 has four and the Pac-12 two among Power Five conferences.

SNAPPED

UConn's nine-year undefeated run of conference wins ended against Villanova last week; the Huskies hadn't lost a regular season or postseason conference game in either the Big East or American Athletic Conference since 2013, when they fell to Notre Dame. UConn rebounded with wins over DePaul and Marquette and still has not had back-to-back losses since 1993.

GAME OF THE WEEK

No. 12 Tennessee at No. 1 South Carolina, Sunday. The top two teams in the SEC will square off with the Gamecocks hoping to put some space between themselves and the rest of the conference. ESPN will be on hand for the third-ever “College GameDay” at a women's basketball game.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Tennessee State
State
Indiana State
State
Texas State
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
State
Oklahoma State
State
South Carolina State
myfox28columbus.com

Ohio State drops to No. 18 in latest AP Poll

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State Buckeyes dropped two spots to No. 18 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll. Ohio State is one of five Big Ten teams in the top 25, with Purdue being the highest at No. 5. The Buckeyes (15-6, 8-4 Big Ten) went...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Johnny Davis has message for Indiana fans after leading Wisconsin to huge road win

Johnny Davis had an exit to remember when he left the floor at Assembly Hall on Tuesday night. Davis scored 30 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and was responsible for Wisconsin’s late rally in a 74-69 road victory over Indiana. The All-American and National Player of the Year candidate scored the final 13 points for the Badgers in the comeback victory.
WISCONSIN STATE
heartlandcollegesports.com

Three Thoughts on Texas Women’s 73-48 Win Over Iowa State

The Texas Longhorns defeated the Iowa State Cyclones, 73-48, in a Big 12 women’s basketball game at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas, on Wednesday. The Longhorns (18-6, 8-5 in Big 12) wrapped up a nine-game stretch in which they played seven ranked teams in Big 12 action, going 4-3 in those games. The Longhorns swept the Cyclones for the season series and have now won five straight against ISU. Rori Harmon led Texas with 20 points, nine assists and six steals. Audrey Warren added 16 points and four steals.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa State#Ap Top 25#Depaul#Ap#The Associated Press#Baylor#Gamecocks#Stanford#Uconn#Sec#Pac 12#Villanova#Huskies#Notre Dame#Espn#College Gameday
Muscatine Journal

Colorado lineman commits to Hawkeyes

Iowa has added a productive Colorado defensive lineman with championship experience to its 2023 football recruiting class. Chase Brackney, a 6-foot-4, 260-pound end who plays for the same high school program that produced Hawkeye quarterback Alex Padilla, announced his commitment to Iowa on social media Monday night, writing that he is "100 percent committed."
IOWA CITY, IA
Oklahoma Daily

OU basketball: No. 15 Sooners suffer 97-87 upset home loss to Texas Tech

No. 15 Oklahoma (20-5, 9-4 Big 12) suffered a subpar loss at the hands of Texas Tech (10-14, 3-10) Wednesday night, as the visitors from Lubbock left Norman with a 97-87 win. The defeat marks the Sooners’ second of the season to an unranked opponent, the other to Kansas State on Jan. 23.
NORMAN, OK
Chicago Sun-Times

South Carolina holds onto No. 1 spot in women’s AP Top 25

Iowa State has reached its best ranking in 20 years in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll while South Carolina remained the unanimous choice at No. 1. Iowa State (21-3) moved up three spots to sixth on Monday — it’s highest mark since the 2002 season — and has a huge week ahead with games against No. 14 Texas and No. 15 Oklahoma. The Cyclones, who were sixth on Jan. 7, 2002, hold a one-game lead over Oklahoma and Baylor in the Big 12 standings. Iowa State has only won the conference’s regular season crown once, in 2000.
COOK COUNTY, IL
cwuobserver.com

Women’s basketball players reach milestones

Two of CWU women’s basketball players recently passed major landmarks in their career statistics. Redshirt senior forward Kassidy Malcolm has accumulated 1000 points and 500 rebounds as a Wildcat and is only the sixth women’s basketball player in CWU’s history to do so. Malcolm’s teammate, redshirt junior center Samantha Bowman, has also surpassed the 500-rebound-mark alongside Malcolm.
BASKETBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Basketball
Sports
Villanova University
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
Sports
Marquette University
voiceofmotown.com

West Virginia Falls Apart in Second Half to Lose to Kansas State

Manhattan, Kansas – The West Virginia Mountaineers (14-11 overall, 3-9 in the Big 12 Conference) likely saw their NCAA Tournament hopes destroyed tonight by losing to the Kansas State Wildcats (14-11, 6-7), 78-73. The Mountaineers led 42-35 at halftime, but Kansas State went on an 18-2 run in the...
MANHATTAN, KS
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Falls to No. 18 in the AP Top 25

The Buckeyes have fallen two spots in the AP Top 25, dropping from No. 16 to No. 18 Monday. Ohio State split a pair of road games this past week, losing by two points to Rutgers in Piscataway last Wednesday before bouncing back with a double-digit win over Michigan in Ann Arbor on Saturday.
COLUMBUS, OH
Ames Tribune

A record and a rise up the rankings: What's on the line for Iowa State women's basketball at Texas

AMES — As the Iowa State women’s basketball team suffered a 66-48 loss to Texas at Hilton Coliseum back on Jan. 19, all Ashley Joens could do was watch. Joens, a senior and Iowa State’s biggest star, was out for the game, along with her sister Aubrey, due to the Big 12 Conference’s health and safety protocols. So, the two sisters watched the game from separate rooms in a local hotel while they were in quarantine.
AMES, IA
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
590
Followers
2K+
Post
65K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy