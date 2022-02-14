ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Firefighters credit resident’s quick thinking for limiting extent of apartment fire

By Logan Rude
 2 days ago
MADISON, Wis. — Local fire officials said a family’s fast action and decision to close a bedroom door stopped an apartment fire from becoming much worse.

Authorities with the Madison Fire Department said crews responded early Monday morning to the 400 block of Bayview for a report of a residential fire in an apartment building. When crews arrived, they found flames coming from a bedroom on the building’s second floor.

According to an incident report, one of the residents closed the door to the bedroom before alerting the rest of their family and evacuating. Crews were able to extinguish the fire before it spread to any other rooms in the apartment.

Officials said the apartment building does not have a sprinkler system installed.

The fire caused an estimated $75,000 in damage. No one was injured in the fire.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause.

