Wendy's is offering a free Frosty deal for one day only. If you're hankering for the delicious frozen desert today, you can get a medium size with the purchase of medium fries. They're calling this promotion Fry-Day. Now, you have to use the Mobile App to order your frosty, but some might say it's worth the price. (If you prefer to walk inside, you can just scan your mobile app. You can also use it in the drive-thru!) You can only order Classic Chocolate Frosty or Vanilla Frosties with that offer, so you're out of luck if your nearby Wendy's has a special flavor going or you're trying for a the coffee variant. You'll have to act fast with this one as it's only valid for today at participating locations. Check out the restaurant's post down below.

RESTAURANTS ・ 19 DAYS AGO