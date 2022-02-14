Driver charged with driving drunk in connection to deadly August crash

A driver is facing multiple charges in connection to a deadly August crash that killed a teenage girl and injured five others in Kent County.

Deja Patterson is facing 10 charges, including drunk driving and reckless driving, in connection to the crash on August 28 in Gaines Township.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office says 17-year-old Toyionna Gibbs died after the car she was riding in crashed into two utility poles around 1:44 a.m.

First responders found several of the 7 occupants thrown from the vehicle at the intersection of Division Avenue and 84th Street.

Deputies say the Ford Fusion driven by Patterson was headed west on 84th when it lost control and hit two utility poles. That model only has enough seat belts for 5 passengers.

Gibbs was pronounced dead at the scene. The 20-year-old woman driving the car is hospitalized with critical injuries. Four other passengers were also sent to the hospital.

A probable cause hearing is scheduled for Patterson on February 16.