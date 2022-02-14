ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, MI

Driver charged with driving drunk in connection to deadly August crash

By Karie Herringa
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MN0BK_0eE7ZVJ500

A driver is facing multiple charges in connection to a deadly August crash that killed a teenage girl and injured five others in Kent County.

Deja Patterson is facing 10 charges, including drunk driving and reckless driving, in connection to the crash on August 28 in Gaines Township.

RELATED: Teen killed after car carrying 7 people hits two utility poles

The Kent County Sheriff's Office says 17-year-old Toyionna Gibbs died after the car she was riding in crashed into two utility poles around 1:44 a.m.

First responders found several of the 7 occupants thrown from the vehicle at the intersection of Division Avenue and 84th Street.

Deputies say the Ford Fusion driven by Patterson was headed west on 84th when it lost control and hit two utility poles. That model only has enough seat belts for 5 passengers.

Gibbs was pronounced dead at the scene. The 20-year-old woman driving the car is hospitalized with critical injuries. Four other passengers were also sent to the hospital.

A probable cause hearing is scheduled for Patterson on February 16.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Kent County, MI
Local
Michigan Accidents
Kent County, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Gaines Township, MI
Kent County, MI
Accidents
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reckless Driving#Drunk Driving#Traffic Accident#Ford
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy