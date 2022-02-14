Caminos al Futuro: Free Pre-College Experience for Latino/Hispanic Rising Seniors

It’s the height of the hoop-jumping season for aspiring senior administrators participating in national searches (there are no further references to basketball or March Madness in this essay). If you’ve ever wondered, “How did they get hired?” the following provides a sketch of the tedious/grueling/rigorous exercise in persistence—that is, the step-by-step process typically followed by the candidates and the institutions they hope to serve.

