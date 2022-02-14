Caminos al Futuro: Free Pre-College Experience for Latino/Hispanic Rising Seniors

You have until February 28th to apply for the Black Hawk College Nursing Program. According to information provided by Black Hawk College, applications are being accepted now for the Associate Degree Nursing (ADN) and Practical Nursing (LPN) programs for classes beginning in August of 2022. Black Hawk College in a statement said “Black Hawk College offers career-focused programs for nursing. BHC graduates are employed by hospitals, nursing homes, home health agencies, physicians’ offices, clinics and community agencies.” Applicants must meet admission requirements. For more information, visit www.bhc.edu/nursing or contact Trudy Starr, chair of the BHC Nursing Department, at starrt@bhc.edu or 309-796-5405.
Comments / 0