Tampa, FL

Tampa tech titan Tony DiBenedetto tapped as CEO for SaaS company

By Lauren Coffey
bizjournals
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tribridge founder played a major role...

www.bizjournals.com

Black Enterprise

Atlanta Is Quickly Becoming A Growing Hub For Tech Companies To Find Black Talent

Major tech companies are flocking to Atlanta to grab up the city’s diverse tech workers in what is quickly becoming an “arms race” for IT talent. Apple, Google parent, Alphabet, and Microsoft have all opened offices in the Peach State’s capital city in recent years. Additionally, CNBC reports that Visa is opening a new Atlanta office this year, where its chief diversity office will build relationships with startup companies and diverse tech workers.
ATLANTA, GA
Puget Sound Business Journal

Fabric hires former Amazon Prime Air exec as first COO

Seattle-based e-commerce startup Fabric has hired Stacy Saal, who spent more than 12 years at Amazon, as Fabric's first chief operating officer. Saal led Amazon Prime Air as general manager and COO of the division for almost three years. According to Fabric, she also held the roles of global program leader of Amazon Fresh and general manager of Prime Now.
SEATTLE, WA
pymnts.com

Tampa Startup Engage Fi Taps Into $850M Fund

Private equity firm Falfurrias Capital Partners has tapped Florida credit union (CU) consulting startup Engage Fi to be one of the recipients of its $850 million investment fund, the Tampa Bay Times reported Friday (Feb. 11). Engage Co-Founder and CEO Jenn Addabbo did not disclose the size of the investment...
TAMPA, FL
Pasadena Star-News

Five Point Holdings taps former Irvine Company exec as its new CEO

Five Point Holdings has a new chief executive, a former homebuilding president at Irvine Company, who takes the helm four months after Emile Haddad stepped down from the leadership post. Daniel Hedigan, who spent 10 years as an executive with Irvine Co., assumed the role immediately, according to a Five...
IRVINE, CA
businessobserverfl.com

Tech training firm expands to Tampa, offers $1,000 scholarships

TAMPA — Ironhack, a technology education company that specializes in “coding bootcamps,” has opened a hybrid campus in Tampa that will provide a mix of in-person and remote learning. To celebrate its Tampa expansion, Ironhack, according to a news release, will offer $1,000 scholarships to five lucky...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Business Journal

International coding boot camp taps Tampa as next U.S. hub

An international coding boot camp has selected Tampa for its second U.S. location after the city rose on the national tech stage in the last year. Ironhack, which originated in Spain in 2013, first expanded to Miami in 2017. Lisa Nuessle, the senior growth lead of Americas at Ironhack, said Tampa was the next logical choice in its U.S. expansion.
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Tech training provider opens hybrid Tampa campus

Ironhack, a globally recognized tech school that offers web development and design courses, is opening a Tampa campus through its “Hybrid Campus” partners DeskPass. The collaboration offers in-person collaboration while taking remote-live classes online. This means students can come together and network with each other at co-working spaces throughout Tampa, the company announced. "Miami was our first US campus in 2017, with its success, it’s clear that we can continue supporting other major markets to increase the tech talent," Lisa Nuessle, Senior Growth Lead of America Ironhack, said in a news release. One of Ironhack’s financing partners, Climb Credit, is supporting the launch with five individual $1,000 scholarships —the first offering of multiple quarterly scholarship awards which will total $20,000 throughout 2022. There is no tech background required to join Ironhack. Applications for the hybrid campus are open and the cohort enrollment starts March 22.
TAMPA, FL
newyorkcitynews.net

Enterprise SaaS/AI startup Actyv.ai appoints Raghunath Subramanian as Global CEO

New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI/Mediawire): Enterprise SaaS platform Actyv.ai (Raghu, who is Dubai-based, has been an early investor in the company and brings in more than two decades of expertise in technology, entrepreneurial and corporate space. He has also been a pioneer in Robotic Process Automation (RPA)business process management (BPM), playing a critical role in evolving RPA into an industry. He was a founding member and India Chairman of UiPath and was an integral part in the company's journey from a single-digit million-dollar to a multi-Billion-dollar enterprise listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).
BUSINESS
stpetecatalyst.com

IT company to add 120 new jobs in Tampa

Atlantic Digital Incorporated (ADI), a specialized IT company and solutions provider serving the government, has announced plans to expand its Tampa presence. ADI has plans to continue that growth with 120 new jobs over the next three years, according to a release from the Tampa Bay Economic Development Council. The new jobs range from network, systems and cloud engineers to cybersecurity professionals working in the government/defense sector. The average annual wage of these types of positions is $100,000. The company recently hired 80 new employees last year.
TAMPA, FL
northwestgeorgianews.com

Tampa’s Synapse Summit founder talks innovation and FOMO in the tech world

Imagine a business summit in which the speakers all emphasize the power of innovation, the promise of the future and the importance of a collaborative community. And then imagine that less than a month later, a pandemic sends all those newly motivated attendees into lockdown. That’s pretty much what happened...
TAMPA, FL
Motley Fool

This Global Tech Titan Is Wildly Undervalued

Alibaba is a huge e-commerce player in China. The company has rock-solid financials. One big thing is holding these two investors back. Imagine if I told you there's a global technology company that has captured huge swaths of e-commerce in the world's most populous nation? That the company produced gobs of free cash flow and had a stellar balance sheet? That the company was growing sales by over 30%? And then, I told you that you can buy shares of the company for less than 15 times free cash flow? You'd probably say such value stocks don't exist in today's market.
BUSINESS
ExecutiveBiz

Executive Spotlight: Tony Crescenzo, CEO for Intelligent Waves

Tony Crescenzo, CEO of Intelligent Waves, recently sat down with ExecutiveBiz for the publication’s latest Executive Spotlight interview to discuss his promotion from president to CEO and his growth initiatives and drive for Intelligence Waves’ scalability. In addition, Crescenzo also discussed the company’s culture and how it’s addressing...
BUSINESS

