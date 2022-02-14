Tampa tech titan Tony DiBenedetto tapped as CEO for SaaS company

Ironhack, a globally recognized tech school that offers web development and design courses, is opening a Tampa campus through its “Hybrid Campus” partners DeskPass. The collaboration offers in-person collaboration while taking remote-live classes online. This means students can come together and network with each other at co-working spaces throughout Tampa, the company announced. "Miami was our first US campus in 2017, with its success, it’s clear that we can continue supporting other major markets to increase the tech talent," Lisa Nuessle, Senior Growth Lead of America Ironhack, said in a news release. One of Ironhack’s financing partners, Climb Credit, is supporting the launch with five individual $1,000 scholarships —the first offering of multiple quarterly scholarship awards which will total $20,000 throughout 2022. There is no tech background required to join Ironhack. Applications for the hybrid campus are open and the cohort enrollment starts March 22.

TAMPA, FL ・ 7 DAYS AGO