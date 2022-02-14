ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

DC's Upcoming Movies: "The Batman", "Aquaman 2", "The Flash", "Black Adam"

iheart.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck out some footage from DC's upcoming movies:...

thebuzz.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
digitalspy.com

First look at Ryan Reynolds and Marvel stars in new Netflix movie

Netflix has finally offered up a first proper look at The Adam Project, an upcoming sci-fi movie that'll see Deadpool's Ryan Reynolds share the screen with Marvel stars Mark Ruffalo and Zoe Saldana. Written by Banshee's Jonathan Tropper and directed by Shawn Levy, who fairly recently worked with Reynolds on...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Netflix Reveals First Teaser of Mark Ruffalo and Ryan Reynolds in a New Sci-fi Adventure The Adam Project

Netflix Reveals First Teaser of Mark Ruffalo and Ryan Reynolds in a New Sci-fi Adventure The Adam Pr. The Adam Project was one of the 2022 film lineups revealed last February 3, 2022. The list features upcoming projects like The Gray Man, The Mother, and Knives Out 2. The Adam Project features Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Saldaña, and Jennifer Garner in the new Sci-fi adventure film.
TV & VIDEOS
Lonestar 99.5

DC’s Wonder Twins Are Getting Their Own Movie

Wonder Twins powers, activate! Form of ... streaming movie! Shape of ... about two hours!. One of the most enduring DC Comics properties that have almost never appeared in the pages of DC’s actual comics are getting their own movie. The Wonder Twins, Zan and Jayna, famous for their ability to transform whenever they touch, were first introduced as sidekicks to the Justice League on the seminal Super Friends cartoon series. Their comic book appearances have been sporadic; they were officially introduced to DC continuity in the 90s and made occasional members of teams like Young Justice, and they recently got their own 12-issue miniseries from DC’s Wonder Comics imprint. Bu fueled by their many appearances on Super Friends, their cool costumes, their pet space monkey Gleek, and their signature catchphrase, they’ve remained a surprisingly enduring component of the DC firmament.
MOVIES
Elite Daily

Netflix's 2022 New Movie Slate Is Packed With A-List Actors

Since Netflix debuted House of Cards in 2013, it has been primarily known as a streaming service for original TV series, albeit ones that drop all episodes at once so they can be watched like an extra-long movie. But since the release of 2018’s Mudbound, it’s also become a place for feature films starring A-list actors. In 2021, Netflix announced a movie slate so vast, it necessitates debuting more than one new original film a week. To follow that up, Netflix’s 2022 new movie slate looks to top that, and brings a cavalcade of stars to the party as well.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Upcoming Movies#Black Adam#Marvel Tv#Aquaman#The Flash#Dc
IGN

New Star Trek Movie with the J.J. Abrams Cast In the Works

A new Star Trek movie starring the original J.J. Abrams trilogy cast is in the works, Deadline reports. Paramount has reportedly begun talks with Chris Pine to return as James T. Kirk, Zachary Quinto as Spock, Zoe Saldana as Lieutenant Uhura, Karl Urban as Bones, John Cho as Sulu, and Simon Pegg as Scotty. Filming is scheduled to start in late 2022 under the direction of Matt Shakman, director of Disney Plus' WandaVision, FX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and HBO's Game of Thrones. Abrams will return as producer.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

First Look at Black Adam's Justice Society of America Shared in New DC Teaser

Here's your first awesome look at Atom Smasher, Hawkman, Doctor Fate and Cyclone in Black Adam!. We are still a few months away from the premiere of Black Adam and we have yet to get a full trailer for the DC flick. However, we now have our first look at the Justice Society of America, thanks to a new teaser dropped by Warner Bros.!
MOVIES
SFGate

Warner Bros. Debuts ‘Aquaman 2’ First Footage, Plus New ‘Black Adam’ and ‘The Flash’ Clips

While the video teases only a brief look at Jason Momoa standing above a valley and sitting on Aquaman’s throne, it serves as the first official footage from the long-awaited sequel. Also starring Amber Heard as Mera and Willem Dafoe as Nuidis Vulko, “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” premieres in theaters on Dec. 16. Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Nicole Kidman will appear in supporting roles.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
Collider

New ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ Images Show Off Jason Momoa on the Atlantean Throne

DC Comics and Warner Brothers have a very impressive film slate in 2022, and one of the sequels DC fans are anxiously waiting for is Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. In preparation for this weekend's Super Bowl, Warner Bros. released a new sizzle reel showcasing all their upcoming projects, and included in this exciting new look are a few new images from the aquatic superhero's sequel.
MOVIES
thebrag.com

DC releases first look at Black Adam’s Doctor Fate, Hawkman, and more

DC has just released a 60-second reel featuring some of their upcoming projects, within it we got a new look at ‘Black Adam’ characters such as Doctor Fate and Hawkman. In DC’s new sizzle reel titled ‘The World Needs Heroes,’ a plethora of new looks at some of our favorite heroes, anti-heroes, and villains was shown. Among them was some brand new footage of Black Adam showing off the mysterious and powerful Doctor Fate as well as Atom Smasher, who may harken thoughts of Marvel’s Ant-Man character.
COMICS
ComicBook

The Batman Movie Variant Comic Covers Revealed by DC

After years of anticipation, The Batman is finally headed to the big screen, bringing to life Matt Reeves' ambitious take on the DC Comics mythos. It's been clear that the blockbuster film will be drawing inspiration from some unique corners of DC canon, and in addition to re-releasing some of those influential comics, DC is celebrating the hype in a new way. On Thursday, the publisher released a full look at the various variant covers tied to The Batman, which are currently available for pre-order at participating comic book stores. This comes after DC previously had movie-themed variant covers for The Suicide Squad and Zack Snyder's Justice League.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Five DC Villains Who Should Be Given The Spotlight In Future Batman Movies

In less than three months, Matt Reeves’ The Batman will finally drop in one of the high-anticipated films of 2022. It’s been confirmed that The Riddler, Catwoman, The Penguin, and Carmine Falcone will headline the upcoming DC film as the primary villains; however, should The Batman see massive success at the box office then the world of Gotham will surely continue under the helm of Robert Pattinson. So, who should be the villains of the upcoming Batman features? This list will name five Batman villains who deserve the spotlight in future in films. The only villain exempt is The Joker as he’s been a consistent force throughout each version of Batman and I’m aiming for villains who haven’t had much time in the live-action space.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy