Premier League

Newcastle United rocked by defensive injury bombshell

By Miles Starforth
Sunderland Echo
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow, Newcastle United face losing Kieran Trippier for an extended period of time after he was “stamped on” during the club’s 1-0 win over Aston Villa yesterday. Trippier faces a lengthy lay-off, possibly of eight weeks or more, after fracturing the fifth metatarsal bone in his left foot. He may need...

www.sunderlandecho.com

Tribal Football

Newcastle confirm Tripper foot injury

Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier fractured a foot in Sunday's Premier League win over Aston Villa. The England international, a £12m January signing, scored a free-kick in the 1-0 victory at St James' Park before being replaced in the 48th minute. After the game manager Eddie Howe said Trippier...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sunderland Echo

Eddie Howe's 'biggest compliment' to Newcastle United owners

The club, however, is now bouncing following three successive victories. Howe was appointed in November with the club, winless and seemingly hopeless. Newcastle were 19th in the Premier League with just six points from their first 11 games. Performances improved under Howe, and so did the mood around the club,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sunderland Echo

Santiago Munoz makes Newcastle United debut

Munoz joined from Mexican side Santos Laguna on an 18-month loan last August. However, the Under-23 forward wasn’t able to hit the ground running because of an injury. The 19-year-old came off the bench in Monday night’s 2-0 Premier League Cup defeat to Huddersfield Town at the John Smith’s Stadium.
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

West Ham vs Newcastle: How to watch live, stream link, team news

West Ham host Newcastle at the London Stadium on Saturday (watch live, 7:30am ET on Peacock Premium) with both teams needing a win for very different reasons. David Moyes’ Hammers are hanging in there in the top four battle, as West Ham fought back to draw 2-2 at Leicester City last time out. Scrutiny continues to grow over the way the east London club have handled the situation with Kurt Zouma after he was filmed kicking and hitting his pet cat. The French defender pulled out of the starting lineup against Leicester as he felt sick during the warm-up and Zouma has been fined by the Hammers but not suspended, while sponsors have pulled out of deals with the club and Zouma. On the pitch, Jarrod Bowen and Declan Rice continue to lead West Ham’s charge as the former has been in sensational form with seven goals in his last seven games in all competitions.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Newcastle United: How Eddie Howe has changed fortunes in relegation battle

Eddie Howe knew he had a major job on his hands when he walked into St James’ Park to take up the Newcastle reins in November.Mike Ashley’s departure as owner had left long-suffering supporters dreaming of a brighter future under Amanda Staveley’s Saudi-backed consortium, but knowing the very real prospect of relegation from the Premier League would hurl a spanner into the works.A little more than three months on and, with the help of a £90milion January spending spree, they have gained a significant foothold in the battle for survival.Here, we take a look at what has changed:Stat attackThe day...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sports Illustrated

What Liverpool's Champions League Win at Inter Says About Its Depth, Character

Jürgen Klopp observed last week that this is the strongest squad he has ever worked with, and it’s probably just as well. Liverpool ended up beating Inter Milan on Wednesday, 2–0, a first-leg lead that should be enough to secure its place in the quarterfinals of the Champions League. But Liverpool was severely tested, and it was only after four substitutions that the game shifted decisively in favor of the Premier League side.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Inter Milan v Liverpool: Team news

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has travelled with the Reds as Jurgen Klopp's side prepare for their Champions League last-16 first-leg tie with Inter Milan at the San Siro. Henderson suffered a knock to the knee in the 1-0 win over Burnley on Sunday but manager Klopp confirmed the midfielder is...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Burnley 0–1 Liverpool: Pick of the stats

Liverpool have won each of their last five away games at Turf Moor, only beating Crystal Palace (7) in more Premier League away games under Jurgen Klopp than Burnley (5). Burnley remain with just one win from their 21 Premier League games this season (drawn 11, lost nine), becoming the first top flight side to have a maximum of one victory after 21 matches since Derby County in 2007-08 (also 1).
PREMIER LEAGUE

