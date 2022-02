MISSOULA — After posting its biggest win of the season 10 days ago, the Montana women's basketball team has fallen into a February funk. The Lady Griz will try to end their two-game losing streak Thursday night when they play host to Idaho at 7 p.m. The Vandals have had some rough patches in 2022 as well, but they're coming off a Saturday win at Weber State, so Montana is going to have its hands full.

