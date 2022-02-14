US 285 reopens at Kenosha Pass after head-on crash

DENVER – U.S. Highway 285 was shut down in both directions at Kenosha Pass Monday morning after a head-on crash involving three vehicles but reopened Monday afternoon.

The crash happened shortly after 8 a.m. on the south end of the pass, near Jefferson. One person was flown to a hospital after the crash, according to Colorado State Patrol Trooper Josh Lewis.

Lewis said at least one semi-truck was involved in the crash, along with two other vehicles. Lewis said the person who was flown to a hospital from the crash was the only person transported to a hospital.

Crews were working to move the trailer so traffic can get by the crash earlier in the afternoon.

Both directions of U.S. 285 reopened by shortly after 1 p.m. Click here for the latest statewide road conditions.