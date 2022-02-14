ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

How much do you remember about City's Champions League group games?

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's almost time for the knockout stage of the Champions...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sports Illustrated

What Liverpool's Champions League Win at Inter Says About Its Depth, Character

Jürgen Klopp observed last week that this is the strongest squad he has ever worked with, and it’s probably just as well. Liverpool ended up beating Inter Milan on Wednesday, 2–0, a first-leg lead that should be enough to secure its place in the quarterfinals of the Champions League. But Liverpool was severely tested, and it was only after four substitutions that the game shifted decisively in favor of the Premier League side.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CityXtra

Pep Guardiola Gives Interesting Response to Question About Manchester City's Champions League Chances

Despite such a promising 2020/21 Champions League campaign, it all ended in heartbreak for Manchester City - narrowly losing out to Chelsea in the final. The scars of that night in Porto may still be there for some of the players, but they will have to put them to one side and travel back to the same country to take on Sporting CP in the last-16 of this year's competition.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Group Stage#Six Group#Manchester City#The Champions League
Sporting News

PSG vs. Real Madrid time, TV channel, stream, lineups, betting odds for Champions League match

It's the clash of the titans in the Champions League, as 13-time winners Real Madrid face a star-studded Paris Saint-Germain in the Round of 16. The Parisian side only managed to win three of its six group games, leaving them in second position behind Manchester City, while Real Madrid topped their group, five points clear of Italian champions Inter Milan.
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
UEFA
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
blackchronicle.com

Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold takes swipe at Man City’s failure to win Champions League

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has questioned Manchester City’s failure to the win Champions League despite their recent dominance in England. Although City have won the Premier League on five occasions in the past 10 years and claimed an unprecedented domestic treble in 2018-19, they have never won European football’s biggest prize.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Champions League resumes, Man U seeks 1st win in 4

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. Three of the competition’s top teams are in action in the first games in the last 16. The headline match of the round is Paris Saint-Germain versus Real Madrid, which sees Lionel Messi go up against the team he caused so much pain in the Spanish league with Barcelona. Now Messi is at PSG and looking to lead the French team to a first Champions League title as part of an exciting front three that also contains Kylian Mbappe and Neymar. All three are expected to play while Madrid could start without star attacker Karim Benzema, who is working his way back from a hamstring injury and might have to settle for a place on the bench. The other match sees Manchester City, the beaten finalist last season and a leading contender again this year, play away to Portuguese team Sporting in what should be a mismatch. City is without first-choice right back Kyle Walker, who is suspended, and injured forwards Jack Grealish and Gabriel Jesus, but is otherwise in great shape against a side that hasn’t reached this stage since 2008-09.
UEFA
abc17news.com

Cancelo’s value soars as City resumes Champions League quest

It seems incredible that the Portugal full back Joao Cancelo was deemed surplus to requirements by Manchester City for last season’s Champions League final given his new-found importance to the team. Cancelo was an unused sub for the 1-0 loss to Chelsea after dropping out of City’s team in the final months of the season. Pep Guardiola has spoken about friction with Cancelo and the player’s initial struggles with City’s style of play and unhappiness at being rotated. Now there’s no chance of Cancelo not being in the team should City make it to the final again this year. The road to the final resumes with City playing Sporting in the last 16 on Tuesday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Bayern and Liverpool in Champions League action

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. Austrian champion Salzburg could be in for a furious reaction from Bayern Munich to the Bundesliga leader’s surprise 4-2 loss at promoted Bochum on Saturday. Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann on Tuesday agreed with former Bayern president Uli Hoeneß that perhaps things had been going too well for his team, that the players had become comfortable and complacent. “I heard the atmosphere in the team is very good – perhaps too good,” Hoeneß said. Nagelsmann agreed that there may have been a lack of competition in the team with Leon Goretzka, Jamal Musiala and Alphonso Davies all unavailable, but he expects his fit players to compensate. “The funny thing is we only have these discussions after defeats,” Nagelsmann said. “We’re usually capable of scoring more goals than we concede.” Bayern will also be without captain Manuel Neuer in Austria. Neuer underwent surgery on a troublesome knee problem and Bayern expects the Germany goalkeeper to be fit again for the semifinals — providing Salzburg doesn’t cause another upset. The other game sees Liverpool make a quick return to the San Siro to play Inter Milan. The six-time champions played there in their final group game, beating AC Milan to complete a sweep of six wins in the group stage — the first English team to do so. Jordan Henderson might miss out after hurting his knee over the weekend, but manager Jurgen Klopp has plenty of options in perhaps his strongest squad in his time at Liverpool. Inter is back in the last 16 for the first time since 2011-12 and will be without Italy midfielder Nicolò Barella, who is suspended.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

How scrapping the away goals rule will change this season’s Champions League

There is an aspect of football with which everyone in football is acutely familiar but nobody will ever experience again. It’s the silence from the home crowd that engulfs a stadium when an away goal is scored and with it, the sudden realisation that a tie has profoundly changed. Paul Parker remembers it when Manchester United conceded three goals against Galatasaray in the Champions League in 1993.“It was the worst feeling in football,” the former right-back says. “It had an effect on the game like nothing else, just changing the atmosphere in the stadium.”Liam Brady remembers it from the other...
UEFA
The Independent

Inter Milan: Everything you need to know about Liverpool’s opponents before Champions League tie

Liverpool’s Champions League quest for success continues with a trip back to Italy and a familiar ground from just months ago...albeit against a very different side they haven’t faced in a decade and a half.During the group stage it was AC Milan and the San Siro - featuring Nat Phillips with an iconic dragback - whereas this time it’s Inter Milan the opponents and the stadium name therefore the Giuseppe Meazza, in the last-16 first leg.The Reds are facing the reigning Italian champions, recently knocked off top spot in Serie A but still well in the running for another title....
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

The pressure is on Mauricio Pochettino with the PSG boss expected to finally deliver the Champions League glory the club's Qatari owners crave… and Man United's chiefs will be watching mouth-watering last-16 clash with Real Madrid very closely

Mauricio Pochettino valiantly tried to deflect some of the pressure but the Paris Saint-Germain boss was fooling nobody. 'PSG have been waiting to win this tournament for over 50 years. We are the challengers - it's the opponents who have made a habit of winning the competition,' he said on the eve of their mouth-watering Champions League tie with Real Madrid.
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy