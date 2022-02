DeMar DeRozan is doing something we have never seen from a perimeter player in NBA history. Not Michael Jordan. Not Kobe Bryant. Not LeBron James. After going for 40 points while shooting 66.7 percent from the field in the Chicago Bulls' win over the San Antonio Spurs on Monday, DeRozan has notched his sixth-consecutive game of 35-plus points while shooting at least 50 percent from the field.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO