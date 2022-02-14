2022 iMac Pro With Mini-LED Display to Launch in June With ‘Over 4,000 mini-LEDs’

Customize the DOOGEE V20 rugged 5G smartphone. It features a 1.05″ rear mini display, so you can check the time, keep on track of notifications, and more. In fact, you can personalize this display to reflect personal styles and use. Best of all, this mini display allows you to see essential information without lighting up the whole display, making it ideal to check without disturbing others and saving the battery. Moreover, this rugged 5G smartphone has a carbon fiber finish that’s durable, drop-proof, wear resistant, and waterproof while remaining lightweight. The DOOGEE V20 boasts a 6.43″ 2K AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It also has a maximum brightness of 500 nits for a truly immersive experience. Finally, with a camera diameter of just 2.4 mm, the sensor offers minimal distractions while you’re streaming and maximizes the screen capacity.

CELL PHONES ・ 10 DAYS AGO