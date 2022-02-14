Billionaire Ken Griffin backs GOP candidate for governor Richard Irvin

The five gubernatorial candidates competing in the June 28 Republican primary had harsh words for Gov. J.B. Pritzker's budget address Wednesday. Darren Bailey"Pritzker, the Democrat Party, and the political elites have abandoned working families. Now he's having a tough time with his reelection, so he's offering an empty box of chocolates before Valentine's Day and calling it tax relief. Maybe for a trust fund billionaire like J.B., temporarily not raising taxes sounds like tax relief, but for the working families across Illinois who are struggling to pay bills and keep gas in their cars, deciding not to take an extra couple of pennies from them is a slap in the face. We need serious reforms in Springfield that aren't reliant on federal bailouts and benefit working families and taxpayers long term, not temporary shams during election years."

