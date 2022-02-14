KetoSens Bluetooth Ketone Meter

Developed with content creators in mind, the Pivo Pod auto-tracking camera accessory series is pretty impressive. Altogether, the collection includes the Pod Lite, Pod One, Pod Active, Pod Gold, and Pod Black. The Pod Lite suits beginner creators who need something to take on the go and capture every moment. Then, the Pod One best suits YouTube and vlogging. Next, the Pod Active works great for creators who are always in motion filming fitness routines and more. Or choose the Pod Gold for business use and the Pod Black to capture in 360º for livestreaming and 3D Tours. Most options come with remote controls, extendable feet, human tracking, and smart capture. Additionally, they let you take video calls and provide access to 12+ fun create modes. Overall, if you’re a livestreamer or make other kinds of videos, these Pods are for you.

ELECTRONICS ・ 15 HOURS AGO