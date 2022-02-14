ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Did you see the difference? There it was in clear and plain site!

By Hunt Baker
Pride Of Detroit
 2 days ago

Matt Stafford has won a Super Bowl! YEAH! He almost choked but he played hard, played the odds, tried to thread the needle sometimes, played really tough, and in the end was humble, grateful, and a pro's pro. He aired it out and has quite an arm. He ran a bit...

The Spun

Super Bowl Referee Explains Game’s Controversial Call

The Los Angeles Rams were on the receiving end of a very controversial no-call in their Super Bowl LVI win yesterday. But it’s one that the referee from the game was willing to address. On the Cincinnati Bengals’ first offensive play of the third quarter, Joe Burrow found wideout...
Pride Of Detroit

Todd McShay mock draft 2.0: Detroit Lions get top edge, QB in first round

With the NFL season now officially over, publications are turning their attention to the offseason—mainly free agency, which starts next month, and the 2022 NFL Draft. The draft is especially important for the Detroit Lions, seeing as they have two first round picks (No. 2 and 32) and a high second-round pick (34). Detroit is in desperate need for a talent infusion, and ESPN’s Todd McShay did his best to help them out in his 2022 Mock Draft. 2.0. ($)
The Spun

Lovie Smith Sends Clear Message About Deshaun Watson Situation

Newly hired Texans head coach Love Smith is looking for resolution when it comes to the Deshaun Watson situation. With the NFL offseason officially under way, Deshaun Watson watch is the No. 1 topic in Houston, Texas. Watson didn’t take a single snap this past season, due to some ugly...
The Spun

Everyone’s Making Same Joke About Aaron Rodgers’ Breakup

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and actress Shailene Woodley reportedly ended their engagement and relationship this week. And as you can imagine, a lot of people are reveling in Rodgers’ misery. The past year-plus has not exactly seen Rodgers’ fanbase swell amid two failed playoff runs and a ton of...
The Spun

NFC Contender Expected To Pursue Jimmy Garoppolo

For the second time in three seasons, 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is on the trading block. And according to Monday Morning Quarterback’s Albert Breer, the Philadelphia Eagles could take a swing at San Francisco’s QB. Jalen Hurts’ job is reportedly up for grabs after just one full season...
AOL Corp

Look: Refs Missed Blatant Penalty On Rams Final Drive

The Los Angeles Rams topped the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, at Super Bowl 56 in Los Angeles on Sunday night. Matthew Stafford led the Rams on a game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter. Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald sealed the victory with a pressure on Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. There...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 things to know about new Dolphins offensive coordinator Frank Smith

The Miami Dolphins are putting the finishing touches on new head coach Mike McDaniel’s coaching staff that they hope will bring them a championship in the near future. Miami brought back two of their three coordinators, as Danny Crossman is once again working with special teams and Josh Boyer is running the defense. The only new coordinator is offensive coordinator Frank Smith who the Dolphins hired on Monday.
The Spun

Deshaun Watson Reportedly Interested In 2 Teams: NFL Fans React

Earlier Wednesday morning, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that Deshaun Watson has two teams “on his radar” for a potential trade. According to Fowler, Watson has interest in the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While the Vikings have Kirk Cousins under contract, the Buccaneers are in clear need of a new quarterback.
The Spun

Todd McShay Predicts Significant Trade For QB In Latest Mock Draft

Late Tuesday night, ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay took to Twitter to tease his upcoming NFL draft. He revealed the five players that would come off the board first – but in no particular order. Fans only had to wait a few more hours before McShay dropped his new mock draft on Wednesday morning.
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to disturbing Dallas Cowboys news

ESPN Senior Writer Don Van Natta Jr. reported Wednesday that the Dallas Cowboys agreed to pay a confidential settlement of $2.4 million to four cheerleaders who accused former Cowboys senior vice president for public relations and communications Richard Dalrymple of spying on them as they got undressed during an event at AT&T Stadium in 2015.
Pride Of Detroit

What did we learn from Super Bowl 56?

The Super Bowl is over and the Los Angeles Rams are champions. And as we do every year after a winner is crowned, we all ponder if they’re the shining example of how to build and NFL team. We tend to overreact and suggest that may be the only proper way to team build, but the Rams are an interesting case.
Pride Of Detroit

Matthew Stafford says Lions fans’ support ‘means the world to me’

Matthew Stafford is an NFL champion after orchestrating a game-winning drive inside the last two minutes of Super Bowl 56. Detroit Lions fans have gone through a range of emotions over the Los Angeles Rams’ playoff run. For some, watching Stafford—a quarterback they staunchly defended for 12 years in Detroit—finally win a Super Bowl, it was vindication. For others, who wish he would’ve done more to bring a title to the Lions, it has to be frustrating to see him raise the Lombardi for another team—especially when it came in his very first year outside of Detroit.
Pride Of Detroit

Post-Super Bowl outlook: How the Lions can make the Stafford trade a win/win

OK, the Rams got what they wanted from the Stafford trade: immediate success. They aced it. The Lions, on the other hand, made the Stafford trade in pursuit of long-term goals. Now it’s up to Holmes, Campbell, and Co. to build a roster that can compete for a championship sometime after next season.
Pride Of Detroit

Notes: Penei Sewell makes PFF top 101 players of 2021

In an era of Detroit football where you’re not likely to see a Lion make a top list of anything, Penei Sewell sure has made his mark. The offensive tackle and seventh overall pick landed on the PFF Top 101, which features the best 101 individual performances—no matter the position.
96.1 The Breeze

Did You See This Bills Flag On The Superbowl?

The Bills weren't playing in Super Bowl LVI, but Bills Mafia always finds a way to make sure that they are represented in one way or another. The game turned out to be a good one. The Rams and the Bengals squared off in L.A. in a contest that came down to the last minute before it was decided. There's no doubt though that it was a tough game to watch for Bills fans who had to once again wonder, "What if that :13 would have ended a different way?" It's hard to see teams battling it out in one of the biggest championships of professional sports and think that it could be your team out there.
Pride Of Detroit

What are guys thoughts on this?

This is what I was thinking for our first 3 picks. Pick 2: get Hutch(or Thibs if Hutch is not there) Pick 34: Christian Watson, WR NDSU. I went back and forth Elgarazz(who is not a fan of this because he believes we need to focus on other needs and that one edge rusher should be enough with Romeo coming back) about this a few weeks back but I think doubling down on edge rusher should be the move here. This draft not only has top prospects, but it also has solid depth. Flowers is most likely gone. Romeo is coming off an Achilles, Julian has shown flashes but I need to see more. And the rest I am not sold on. Imagine if we get Hutch and Walker and if Romeo does manage get back to full strength, we are looking at a ferroicious rotation right here. If the Rams thought us anything, it is that you need to rush the passer to win games.
