Did you see the difference? There it was in clear and plain site!

This is what I was thinking for our first 3 picks. Pick 2: get Hutch(or Thibs if Hutch is not there) Pick 34: Christian Watson, WR NDSU. I went back and forth Elgarazz(who is not a fan of this because he believes we need to focus on other needs and that one edge rusher should be enough with Romeo coming back) about this a few weeks back but I think doubling down on edge rusher should be the move here. This draft not only has top prospects, but it also has solid depth. Flowers is most likely gone. Romeo is coming off an Achilles, Julian has shown flashes but I need to see more. And the rest I am not sold on. Imagine if we get Hutch and Walker and if Romeo does manage get back to full strength, we are looking at a ferroicious rotation right here. If the Rams thought us anything, it is that you need to rush the passer to win games.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO