ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Morgan Wallen and Girlfriend Paige Lorenze Are Instagram Official

By Carena Liptak
Taste of Country
Taste of Country
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Just in time for Valentine's Day, Morgan Wallen is officially going public with his girlfriend, model Paige Lorenze. Lorenze shared a backstage snap of the two of them together to her Instagram Story, following Wallen's New York City show on Wednesday night (Feb. 9.) "I love you! And am...

tasteofcountry.com

Comments / 0

Related
NewsTimes

Did Dropping the N-Word Actually Help Morgan Wallen’s Career?

By the time night fell on Feb. 3, 2021, the career of Morgan Wallen, country music’s next superstar, was in freefall. Just 24 hours earlier, a video of Wallen casually using a racial slur outside his Nashville home appeared on TMZ. The next morning it was everywhere, and Wallen was in the eye of an industry-wide backlash. His music was removed from streaming playlists, his label Big Loud Records said he’d been “suspended,” talent agency WME dropped him as a client, and, most notably in radio-driven country music, stations around the U.S. pulled his songs from rotation.
CELEBRITIES
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Morgan Wallen’s Evansville Concert Postponed

We have received an update on Morgan Wallen's Evansville concert scheduled for tonight. Fans all over the Evansville are have been beyond excited to see Morgan Wallen perform at the Ford Center on February 3rd. Morgan Wallen headlining tour was set to kick off right here in Evansville. However, due to the winter weather, we are receiving, that show has been postponed.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Whiskey Riff

ACM Awards 2022: Morgan Wallen Nominated For Three, Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton & Chris Young Lead The Pack

It’s almost time for yet another awards show, and today the nominees for the 57th Annual ACM Awards were officially announced. As we’ve come to expect, Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton lead the way with 4 nominations – but this year’s he’s joined by another Chris for the lead. Chris Young also picked up 4 nominations, including one for Album of the Year for Famous Friends, along with three for his collaboration with Kane Brown on the album’s title track.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Armie Hammer
Person
Katie Smith
Person
Morgan Wallen
Person
Paige
Rolling Stone

‘It Doesn’t Matter. We Love Him’: Fans Support Morgan Wallen at New York Tour Opener

Outside New York’s Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night, where Morgan Wallen was playing the first show of his 54-date Dangerous Tour, there were no protesters, no calls for cancelation, no noticeable sign of The Controversy that had surrounded the country singer since he was filmed using a racial slur last year. Likewise, there were no Confederate flags being flown, no visible MAGA hats, no inflammatory signs — just a somewhat predictable sea of white faces, cowboy hats, and plaid shirts, plenty with their sleeves cut off. Most of the haircuts resembled Wallen’s lightly coifed mullet. It was as if the uproar...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MetroTimes

Tim Mcgraw, Eric Church, and Morgan Wallen will headline Faster Horses '22

Michigan country music festival, Faster Horses, is slated to return this summer. Headlining this year’s festival will be Tim McGraw, Eric Church, and The Voice alum Morgan Wallen. The ninth annual Faster Horses festival will be July 22-July 24 at the Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Michigan. Other performers...
BROOKLYN, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Instagram Story
y100fm.com

Kane Brown, Miranda Lambert & Morgan Wallen are headlining Watershed 2022

Watershed Festival has announced its 2022 lineup, and headliners Morgan Wallen, Miranda Lambert and Kane Brown are leading the pack. Each will lead the bill on one of the event's three days. Other acts scheduled to play include Jake Owen, Chase Rice, Jordan Davis, Runaway June, Lauren Alaina and many others. Tickets will go on sale on February 11.
MUSIC
Seattle Times

Watershed festival announces 2022 lineup, including polarizing artist Morgan Wallen

Festival lineup announcements keep rolling in, with Watershed country music fest the latest to unfurl its 2022 slate. Washington’s premier country bash returns to the Gorge Amphitheatre July 29-31, headlined by Miranda Lambert, Kane Brown and polarizing star Morgan Wallen. Three-day passes start at $225 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 11.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Rolling Stone

2022 ACM Awards Nominations: All-Star Collabs, Morgan Wallen, and That ‘Applebee’s Song’

Two heads are better than one, so they say, and the Academy of Country Music voting members would seem to agree. As nominations for the 2022 ACM Awards rolled in on Thursday, numerous collaborative singles like Chris Young and Kane Brown’s “Famous Friends” found their way into major categories alongside Walker Hayes’ breakout hit “Fancy Like” and Morgan Wallen, who was banned from the 2021 ACM Awards after his racial-slur controversy. Young leads all nominees with seven total nods, including Album of the Year for Famous Friends and several others including Single of the Year and Music Event of the Year...
MUSIC
Billboard

Morgan Wallen Postpones Tour Opening Due to Winter Storm Landon

Hours before Morgan Wallen was set to kick off his Dangerous tour Thursday (Feb. 3) in Evansville, Ind., the country singer has had to postpone the first three dates. Winter Storm Landon, which is wreaking havoc from Texas to Massachusetts, is causing ice storms throughout the Midwest. On Instagram, Wallen...
EVANSVILLE, IN
The New Yorker

​​Morgan Wallen Is Not on an Apology Tour

You could chart the rise of Morgan Wallen, the first major country star of the twenty-twenties, by keeping track of all the apologies he has issued over the past year and a half. “My actions this past weekend were pretty shortsighted,” he said, in the fall of 2020, after he was photographed, maskless, in an Alabama bar and was subsequently denied a planned appearance on “Saturday Night Live.” (He was finally booked on “Saturday Night Live” two months later, and played a sheepish version of himself in a sketch set at that Alabama bar.) He issued a more serious apology this past February, a few weeks after the release of his blockbuster double-album “Dangerous,” when he was captured on tape using the N-word, seemingly in reference to a friend of his. “I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back,” he told TMZ. He was removed from country-radio playlists and award shows; he issued more apologies and mainly stayed out of sight.
CELEBRITIES
Williamson Source

Video: Ernest and Morgan Wallen ‘Flower Shops’

ERNEST released a fan-favorite from his live show, “Flower Shops (feat. Morgan Wallen).”. In the song, ERNEST paints a not-so-rosy picture of a breakup in the thorny track, a classic done-her-wrong ballad. “’Flower Shops’ is a song that isn’t over-written or over-complicated,“ explains ERNEST in a release. “It’s a...
MUSIC
ETOnline.com

Miranda Lambert and Husband Brendan McLoughlin Celebrate 3-Year Anniversary

Miranda Lambert's burning with love after three years of marriage to Brendan McLoughlin, and to underscore the point she celebrated their wedding anniversary basking under the sun!. The country singer took to Instagram to mark the occasion and shared a series of photos of the happy couple together. Lambert captioned...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Boot

Jimmie Allen Says Country Music Isn’t Racist, Cites Grammy Nomination as Proof

Jimmie Allen leaves no room for interpretation when he says country music isn't racist. His Grammy nomination in the Best New Artist category proves it, he insists. Talking to Evan Paul on Taste of Country Nights, the "Freedom Was a Highway" singer was asked how he learned of his Grammy nomination. The 2022 Grammy nominations came last November, just as Allen was preparing to rehearse for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York. His publicist woke him up to share the news. You can hear the full exchange beginning at about 8:55:
MUSIC
Taste of Country

Taste of Country

26K+
Followers
5K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest country music news from your favorite country music stars.

Comments / 0

Community Policy