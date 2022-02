Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Déjà vu! Exactly two years ago, we were watching the 2020 Academy Awards, admiring the slew of stars who graced the red carpet with their couture gowns and flawless complexions. One celeb particularly stood out to us — the effervescent Penélope Cruz. The 47-year-old actress was positively glowing, and we were dying to learn her beauty secret. Luckily for Us, makeup artist Hung Vanngo posted all of the products he used on his Oscar-winning client. As a Lancôme brand ambassador, Cruz remained loyal to the luxury line by applying a cult-favorite facial serum.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 6 DAYS AGO