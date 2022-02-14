Gilead Shares Updated Data From Remdesivir Study In Pediatric COVID-19 Patients

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota health officials say more than half of state residents who tested positive for COVID-19 in December were vaccinated. The Minnesota Department of Heath breakthrough case data does not indicate if people had received booster shots. Roughly a third of those who were hospitalized for COVID-19...
Data shown in the Pinetree clinical trial and being presented with 2 posters at CROI demonstrate both benefits and safety in preventing progression to more severe disease. Since the beginning of the pandemic, clinicians have been looking for therapies to help those with mild COVID-19 from progressing to more severe disease requiring hospitalization, especially those who are at high risk of doing so.
Feb 11 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc's (GILD.O) drug, remdesivir, showed antiviral activity against Omicron, Delta and other variants of the coronavirus in laboratory studies, the company said on Friday. The study results showed similar activity of remdesivir against the variants and an early ancestral strain of the virus detected...
The European Medicines Agency's safety committee is reviewing reports of heavy menstrual bleeding and absence of menstruation after COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) / BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX), and Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA). The assessment was because of reports of menstrual disorders after receiving both vaccines, and it...
Scientists have revealed data from their final analysis of Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE: JNJ) COVID-19 Phase 3 study, showing the vaccine may be even less effective in the longer term. The scientists tracked about 39,000 participants for a median of four months (8,940 of whom had at least six months...
Two studies in CJASN offer a better understanding of the effects of COVID-19 vaccination on individuals with kidney failure who are undergoing long-term dialysis. One study compared trends in COVID-19 hospitalizations between patients on dialysis and the general population throughout different waves of the pandemic. The study used nationwide registry data in France that included 53,365 patients on dialysis and analyzed 3,620 COVID-19–related hospitalizations in such patients. Investigators used three analytic models incorporating data on previous COVID-19 hospitalizations to predict subsequent COVID-19 hospitalizations at different time points.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Department of Health officials and pediatric experts are providing an update on the COVID-19 pandemic. Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff is joined for Thursday’s briefing by Sara Bode, a primary care pediatrician at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, as well as Chair of Infectious Disease at Cleveland Clinic Steven Gordon. You can watch in the player below:
IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) announced upcoming milestones for the company’s early-stage trials for IGM-6268, an investigational monoclonal antibody, being developed as a treatment or prophylaxis for mild to moderate COVID-19. In Phase 1 clinical trial conducted in the U.S., the first two dose cohorts of healthy volunteers have been cleared, IGM (IGMS) said, noting that the data from the trial are expected in H1 2022.
What happens in our respiratory tract once we're exposed to COVID-19? A three-dimensional airway model, made from patient-derived stem cells, could provide answers about the initial stages of infection. The model not only replicates the infection process, but can be used to test potential antiviral drugs. Ruby Wang, MD, attending...
Irwin Army Community Hospital hosts a walk-in, pediatric COVID-19 vaccine clinic for beneficiaries ages 5 - 11 on Thursday, Feb. 10 from 3:30 p.m. tp 6:30 p.m. According to a social media release by Fort Riley, both doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be available.
WASHINGTON (7News) — Who is most likely to get long-COVID? Children’s National Hospital is enrolling pediatric participants in a new study to look for an answer. Lingering symptoms after COVID-19 recovery is not fully understood and can be called many different names like post-COVID syndrome, post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2, long-COVID and long haulers. Symptoms vary and Chief of Infectious Diseases Dr. Roberta DeBiasi listed frequent complaints from young patients.
TEMPLE, Texas — Baylor Scott & White Health is being mentioned by the CDC in its latest data released on the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine and boosters against the Omicron variant. Per the data, Baylor Scott & White Health contributed to the multisite analysis from 10 states of...
Gilead Sciences reported $27.3 billion in year-end revenue for 2021, anchored by sales of its COVID-19 therapeutic remdesivir, known by the brand name Veklury. The drugmaker released its fourth quarter and 2021 financial results Feb. 1. Gilead reported $1.4 billion in sales for Veklury in the fourth quarter of 2021,...
CHICAGO — The American Medical Association (AMA) today announced an editorial update to Current Procedural Terminology (CPT®), the nation’s leading medical terminology code set for describing health care procedures and services, that includes new product and administration codes assigned to the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children 6 months to under 5 years of age.
TUESDAY, Feb. 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Among hospitalized COVID-19 patients, remdesivir added to standard care does not reduce in-hospital mortality, but it does reduce the need for mechanical ventilation, according to a study published online Jan. 19 in CMAJ, the journal of the Canadian Medical Association. Karim Ali, M.D.,...
The risk of death for patients with SARS-CoV-2 infection and thoracic cancer is based on seven major determinants, according to research published in the Journal of Thoracic Oncology, the official journal of the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer. The researchers analyzed data from The Thoracic Cancers International...
Even a mild case of COVID-19 can increase a person's risk of having a serious cardiovascular event — like stroke or heart failure — within a year after infection. That's according to an open-access study involving more than 11 million people published earlier this month in Nature Medicine. The study, conducted by researchers at the Veterans Health Administration (VA) St. Louis Health Care System and Washington University in St. Louis, pulled data from patients at 1,255 health care facilities across the U.S. The authors zeroed in on 153,760 veterans who tested positive for COVID-19 between March 1, 2020 and January 15, 2021 and survived at least 30 days after the infection. Then, they put together a comparison group of 5.6 million veterans from the same timeframe who didn't test positive for COVID-19, and a second control group of more than 5.9 million people who sought VA care in 2017.
The state Department of Health and Social Services reports 1,864 new coronavirus cases in the most recent COVID data update on Monday from Friday through Sunday. No deaths were reported as newly accounted for COVID-19 deaths will be reported weekly on Wednesdays. Two new Alaska resident hospitalizations were reported. There...
