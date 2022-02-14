ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Say salutations to Nicole Remy, leading lady ofNBC's Regency-era reality dating show The Courtship

By Jessica Wang
EW.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSay salutations to Nicole Remy, a modern woman from Seattle in search of her own Duke of Hastings. This Valentine's Day, EW and PEOPLE can exclusively reveal first look images and a new trailer for The Courtship, NBC's upcoming Regency-era dating reality series. Formerly titled Pride & Prejudice: An Experiment in...

ew.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Edwards
Vulture

Other Kardashian Baby to Arrive April 14

Kylie Jenner’s new son with Travis Scott got his 15 minutes of fame — now it’s time to shift the focus to another due date. The Kardashians, the new reality series from the First Family of Unscripted Content, is set to hit Hulu on April 14. The show picks up after the teary-eyed final season of E!’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which ended in June 2021. A clip teasing the new series — part of a larger deal between the Kardashian-Jenners and Disney — promises that “all the walls will be shattered,” while showing Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kris, Kendall, and a pregnant Kylie in glass boxes … clever. The show certainly has a lot of ground to cover, from Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy to Kim’s ongoing divorce from Ye and new relationship with Pete Davidson to Kourtney’s engagement to Travis Barker. Just don’t say you’re keeping up with it all anymore, k?
CELEBRITIES
Life and Style Weekly

Teen Mom 2’s Chelsea Houska Says Aubree’s Dad Adam Lind Is Doing ‘Pretty Good’ in Rare Update

All is quiet on the South Dakota front. Teen Mom 2 alum Chelsea DeBoer (née Houska) shared a rare update on ex-boyfriend and daughter Aubree Lind-DeBoer’s dad, Adam Lind. “I think he’s doing pretty good,” Chelsea, 30, responded to a fan’s question in an Instagram Live video on Friday, February 4, which was screen-recorded and posted via Reddit. “I don’t know because I don’t speak to him personally, but I have heard some good things, that he’s in a good place.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Regency#Nbc#Courtship#Leading Lady#English#Christian
hotnewhiphop.com

Snoop Dogg Threw Up C's & Did The Crip Walk At Super Bowl

Super Bowl Sunday was a massive event for the West Coast. Not just because of the L.A. Rams' victory but the halftime show that brought together's hip-hop's Avengers. Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, and Eminem graced the halftime show with an eye-popping spectacle that put hip-hop at the forefront of one of the biggest stages in America.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Archery
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Place
Vancouver, CA
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

Leah Messer Shares Rare Insight Into Her Romance With Jaylan Mobley After His Teen Mom Debut

Watch: "Teen Mom" Star Leah Messer GUSHES Over New BF. Leah Messer just took a big step in her relationship. Although the Teen Mom 2 star went Instagram official with Jaylan Mobley back in September, fans haven't seen the pair interact on the small screen—until now. During the Jan. 25 episode of Teen Mom Family Vacation, the reality star shared new insight into her romance via a casual FaceTime conversation.
RELATIONSHIPS
thefocus.news

Meet Tara Lipinski's husband Todd Kapostasy

With the Winter Olympics officially under way in Beijing, fans want to know more about Tara Lipinski’s husband, Todd Kapostasy, and what he does. Tara Lipinski is a retired figure skater, Olympic gold medalist, actress and now NBC sports commentator. She is covering the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.
NFL
Elite Daily

Here's How Khloé Feels About Lamar On Celebrity Big Brother

Lately, Lamar Odom has been anything but shy about his ongoing nostalgia for his relationship with ex-wife Khloé Kardashian — and his new stint on Celebrity Big Brother seems to be fueling the flames. Though reps from his management team asserted that Lamar’s casting on Season 3 of the CBS reality series is “in no way a ‘ploy’ to reunite with his ex-wife,” Lamar has used the opportunity to air some of his lingering guilt and reminisce about his former wife and her family. For her part, however, Khloé appears to be unfazed and even downright supportive of her ex’s television gig.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

'90 Day Fiancé' Tell-All: Natalie Has a Complete Breakdown After Mike Tells Her He Wants a Divorce (Exclusive)

Natalie faces an incredibly painful moment in this exclusive clip from part two of this season of 90 Day: The Single Life's tell-all special, streaming Friday on Discovery+. Natalie's estranged husband, Mike, tells her it's time to finally make their split official, and since Natalie doesn't have a green card, she most likely will have to return to her home country, Ukraine.
SEQUIM, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy