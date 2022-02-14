ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Tortoise Loves To Climb On Her Grandma’s Legs To Get Treats | The Dodo

mesabitribune.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhenever grandma comes over, this hungry red-footed tortoise is...

www.mesabitribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
wfmynews2.com

Zoo Atlanta's giant tortoise Patches, believed to be in her 70s or 80s, passes away

ATLANTA — A female Aldabra giant tortoise has passed at Zoo Atlanta. The zoological organization made the announcement on Friday. Patches - a giant tortoise that experts estimate to have been in her 70s or possibly even her 80s at the time of her passing - had been with Zoo Atlanta since 1994, the organization said in a news release.
ATLANTA, GA
mesabitribune.com

Sick Stray Dog Wanders Up To Random Couple's House | The Dodo

Couple finds a sick stray dog waiting for them on their porch — and decides to make him part of the family. Special thanks to Libby & Zach for rescuing Turbo, check them out on Instagram: http://thedo.do/zachary_hilty. Turbo came to Libby and Zach as they were on their way...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grandma#Dodo#Red Footed Tortoise
104star.com

Bride Had Her Pet Tortoise As Her Ring Bearer

Erica and Jay Johnson both met when they were vets! They were doing a tortoise survey 20 years ago when they fell in love and thought it would be perfect to have their own tortoise named Tom Shelleck as part of their upcoming wedding. They decided to make him the...
ANIMALS
mesabitribune.com

Cat Will Stop At Nothing To Steal His Mom's Food | The Dodo Cat Crazy

Bean the cat is absolutely obsessed with food and stealing his mom's food. He was the runt of his litter, so his parents think he probably had to fight his siblings for food. And so the food obsession began! Bean's mom decided to try a tin foil trick to see if it would keep Bean off of the counters...will it work?
ANIMALS
kiss951.com

Video: Woman Throws Daughter Into Zoo’s Bear Pit

Just when I think I can’t see anything that will shock me-no matter how horrific it may be-I come across something like this. As a parent, I find this unthinkable. This is on top of how I feel as a human being, that this is deplorable (at best). Full warning here. Before you press play, you are going to be horrified. This is not a doll either, but a little girl that is put into peril. Okay, here’s the story. A mom in Uzbekistan has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly throwing her 3-year-old daughter into the bear pit enclosure at Tashkent Zoo. The fall was 16 feet and you see how fast the bear rushes toward the child.
ACCIDENTS
faithit

5-year-old Boy Rushes to Neighbor’s for Help: “My Mom is Dead in the Shower”

Neighbor, Jessica Penyoer told ABC15 that she didn’t expect the alerting news from the 5-year-old boy. Surprised to see him at that time of night, she first thought Salvatore’s dog had passed because he was speaking quickly and she misunderstood him. She also didn’t realize he was actually holding his infant sister; she told ABC15 that she thought he was holding a doll. But when she asked him more questions about what was going on, he told her, “My mom died in the shower. Can you take care of us?”
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
The Independent

Mom forgets it’s picture day and sends her daughter to school in an unfortunate shirt

They may seem superhuman, but even parents make mistakes. This mother forgot it was her daughter’s picture day, and sent her toddler to school wearing a sassy shirt. Safe to say, the pictures didn’t turn out how she planned.The parent, who goes by @paigepuhlease on TikTok, shared her faux pas on the app. Her TikTok previously went viral in 2021, and now her repost has over 16,000 views. “If you ever thought you were a bad mom,” she captioned the video, “At least you didn’t forget picture day, and send your toddler to school in this.”The TikTok cuts to her...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
995qyk.com

Mother Drops 3 Year Old Daughter Into Bear Pit At Zoo

This frightening video captures the moment a mother drops her three year-old daughter into a bear pit at the zoo. Thankfully the child is OK. At the zoo in Uzbekistan, this mother drops her daughter 16 feet into a trench of the bear pit. Zookeepers quickly got the bear into an area away from the incident and then rescue the little girl. The three year-old only suffered a concussion and some cuts from the 16 foot drop. Witnesses say the bear, Zuzu, slowly walked down the trench after the girl fell, sniffed her, then walked away.
ACCIDENTS
ohmymag.co.uk

Heart melting moment monkey finds a puppy on the streets

This is probably the most adorable and unlikely story. Locals in India were awestruck when a Rhesus Macaque rescued a puppy and humbly took it upon herself to adopt it. The female monkey protected the little puppyfrom stray dogs who wanted to attack it, in front of passers-by who could not believe their eyes. Moved by the unlikely bond between the monkey and the little dog, they decided to help them by bringing them food every day.
ANIMALS
InspireMore

‘The detective said, ‘I need to speak with you immediately. This is the strangest thing to ever happen.’: Mom hilariously recalls gift gone wrong, ‘The things we do for our kids’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “Let’s journey back to December of 2015, when all my daughter Ellie wanted for Christmas was a real merbaby. Pearl…her strange skin, creepy eyes, and flowing green hair. I feel like enough time has passed that I can now reveal to you the entire Pearl Saga. I’m going to sketch it out for you.
KIDS
InspireMore

‘HEELLLLPPPP!!! I STUCK!!!’ Stepping out of the shower, I heard call for help from my toddler.’: Woman hilariously ‘saves’ daughter, ‘The things we do for our kids’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. Stepping out of the shower, I heard a hysterical call for help from one of my toddlers. I quickly evaluated her cry to determine if I had time for clothes, but she sounded too frantic. So, I decided to be a 10/10 mom and rush my bare butt out just in case she’s clinging to the top of a bookshelf for dear life or something equally ridiculous but possible.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy