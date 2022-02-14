Source Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

FTS has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Fortis from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group cut shares of Fortis from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortis has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.50.
