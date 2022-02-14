ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Source Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cover picture for the articleSource Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,416 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,091,000...

Dow falls 88 points on losses for Salesforce.com Inc., Microsoft shares

Dragged down by declines for shares of Salesforce.com Inc. and Microsoft, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is declining Wednesday morning. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 88 points, or 0.3%, lower, as shares of Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) and Microsoft (MSFT) have contributed to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline. Salesforce.com Inc.'s shares are down $4.66, or 2.2%, while those of Microsoft have declined $4.45, or 1.5%, combining for a roughly 60-point drag on the Dow. Apple Inc. (AAPL) Goldman Sachs (GS) and Home Depot (HD) are also contributing significantly to the decline. A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the index results in a 6.59-point swing.
Capital World Investors Sells 7,010 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Capital World Investors decreased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,615,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,010 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $690,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Position Cut by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl lessened its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,907 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,599 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
CNH Partners LLC Boosts Position in Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC)

CNH Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,454 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC owned about 0.43% of Sports Ventures Acquisition worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Acquires 1,539 Shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,096 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Capula Management Ltd Takes Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,582 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000. Several other institutional investors...
Capital Research Global Investors Has $232.21 Million Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Capital Research Global Investors trimmed its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 39.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 675,744 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 439,971 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned 0.88% of Arista Networks worth $232,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,710 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,236 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $5,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Acquired by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Exelon were worth $7,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target Raised to $164.00

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MAR. TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.58.
Brokerages Anticipate Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) to announce $56.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Greenlane’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $56.00 million to $56.20 million. Greenlane posted sales of $36.27 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.
Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Sells 1,353 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Capital International Sarl Has $578,000 Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Capital International Sarl reduced its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Scotiabank Trims Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Target Price to C$60.00

FTS has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Fortis from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group cut shares of Fortis from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortis has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.50.
StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL)

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BIOLASE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BIOLASE has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1.73.
Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Adecoagro S.A. operates as an agricultural company in South America, with operations in Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay. The Company is engaged in farming crops and other agricultural products, cattle and dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production and land transformation. Adecoagro S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “
Executives Sell Over $50M Of 4 Stocks

UK stocks traded slightly lower on Wednesday following the release of CPI and PPI data. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Zacks Investment Management Grows Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
