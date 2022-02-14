ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Adam Schefter Deletes Bizarre Super Bowl Tweet After Backlash

By Mike McDaniel
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fjNJO_0eE7R0zN00

ESPN’s reporter deleted the post after receiving backlash Sunday night.

ESPN's Adam Schefter was the subject of staunch criticism after a post–Super Bowl tweet that went viral shortly after the Rams’ victory over the Bengals on Sunday.

Schefter tweeted out a graphic created by ESPN, which showed Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. celebrating their victory on the podium. The graphic also depicted former Giants quarterback Eli Manning, former Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson, and current Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry looking on as Stafford and Beckham celebrated.

The image was pretty innocuous, as it depicted former teammates of Stafford and Beckham looking on as the duo celebrated their Super Bowl win.

However, Schefter is receiving criticism for captioning the graphic, “For those who said it couldn’t be done,” as if Manning, Johnson and Landry questioned whether Stafford or Beckham could win a Super Bowl.

Schefter took the tweet down, but the bizarre caption is still garnering headlines today. The screenshot of the post can be found here.

More NFL Coverage:

Comments / 4

Related
Fatherly

These Rams Players Skipped the Super Bowl Celebrations To Have Babies

It was a big weekend for people who love to watch football. Whether you were watching to cheer your football team on, root for an underdog, or dance nostalgically with your aging hips to the halftime show, it’s an event many look forward to. For the players on the field, their minds are absolutely zeroed in on winning the game, hoping to bring glory back for their team. But for two players on the field, their focus was in two places as the biggest night of their careers also came with the possibility of welcoming a baby into the world, too.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Deebo Samuel’s stern 4-word message to NFL after Odell Beckham Jr’s Super Bowl injury

Los Angeles Rams star wide receiver unfortunately had his first Super Bowl appearance cut short by a knee injury, which was eventually revealed to be a torn ACL. There was some frustration expressed on social media about the conditions of the field that potentially led to Beckham’s injury. San Francisco 49ers wideout and fellow NFL star Deebo Samuel spoke out with a stern, 4-word message to the NFL after Beckham’s Super Bowl injury.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Eli Manning
Person
Adam Schefter
Larry Brown Sports

Extent of Odell Beckham Jr’s knee injury revealed

Odell Beckham Jr. left Super Bowl LVI on Sunday night with what looked to be a serious knee injury, and unfortunately reports have indicated that was the case. The Los Angeles Rams believe Beckham suffered a torn ACL in his left knee, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. Beckham...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Bowl Lvi#American Football#Espn#Giants#Lions#Browns
SB Nation

Browns players showed nothing but love to Odell Beckham Jr. after the Super Bowl

Odell Beckham Jr. winning a Super Bowl ring is one of the most unlikely stories of the NFL season. Beckham scored the first touchdown of Super Bowl LVI on a 17-yard reception from Matthew Stafford, but eventually exited the game with a scary non-contact knee injury. The Rams held on to win anyway, 23-20, to give the franchise its second ever title and Beckham his $1 million bonus for winning the Super Bowl.
NFL
brownsnation.com

Mack Wilson Lashes Out At Fans Over Odell Beckham Jr.

It didn’t take long for the posts about Odell Beckham Jr. to start flying on Sunday night. The wide receiver hauled in the first touchdown of the game but later suffered what we now know to be a torn ACL. Many have strong opinions on the polarizing Beckham Jr.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
BrownsDigest

Odell Beckham Jr. Tore ACL Again, 2022 in Question

Odell Beckham Jr. received his first Super Bowl win last night, but it came at a tough cost. The former Cleveland Browns receiver tore the same ACL he did during the 2020 season, last night against the Bengals. Before the injury happened Beckham Jr. had two catches for 52 yards...
NFL
FanSided

NFL insider predicts Odell Beckham Jr. will sign with Chiefs

Could the Kansas City Chiefs sign Odell Beckham Jr.? NFL insider Jeremy Fowler seems to think so. The question is more does Kansas City need to sign OBJ this offseason, or do they have more pressing needs?. After losing to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship game in a...
NFL
theScore

Report: Beckham tore ACL in Super Bowl

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is believed to have torn his ACL in Super Bowl LVI, a source told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Beckham had two receptions for 52 yards and a touchdown before exiting Sunday's contest in the second quarter. The three-time Pro Bowl wideout previously...
NFL
myarklamiss.com

Former LSU Tiger Alum Odell Beckham Jr is a Super Bowl Champion

WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — The Super Bowl one of the biggest games set at the biggest stage in the month of February. Where many football athletes put their blood sweet and tears for one Louisiana native through all the adversity, the injuries and even moving from team to team played in the biggest game on the gridiron.
NFL
NESN

Odell Beckham Jr. Jokingly Praised Ex-Quarterback After Super Bowl TD

The Los Angeles Rams kicked off the scoring in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday night with a beauty of a touchdown. With LA running trips to the right side, Odell Beckham Jr. generated a 1-on-1 matchup by curling from the slot to the outside. Matthew Stafford had his eyes on OBJ the whole way and floated a virtually perfect pass, which the three-time Pro Bowl selection high-pointed for a 17-yard touchdown grab.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

49K+
Followers
28K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy