SLED investigating inmate death in Spartanburg Co.
Editor’s Note: The last name of the inmate has changed.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the death of an inmate at the Spartanburg County Detention Center.
According to a release from the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office, 24-year-old Christopher Johari James Benson, of Spartanburg, was pronounced dead at the scene around 5:26 a.m. Saturday morning.
The coroner’s office and sheriff’s office are also investigating.
Results of the forensic autopsy are pending.
