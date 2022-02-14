Atlanta-area restaurant is using a robot to help meet the needs of its customers

There's no denying that fast food chicken nuggets are a firm fan favorite. In fact, Americans eat over two billion of them every year, reports CNBC. One of the leaders of chicken nugget perfection is unquestionably McDonald's, with its McNuggets regularly featuring as a mealtime treat or convenient snack. In order to maintain its legendary status, McDonald's prepares its chicken nuggets in a very specific way. According to the company's website, white meat is cut from the breast, tenderloin, or rib of chickens before being marinated in flavor, battered, and partially fried. The nuggets are frozen for use in restaurants and are completely fried when served.

RESTAURANTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO