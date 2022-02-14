Atlanta-area restaurant is using a robot to help meet the needs of its customers

McDonald's franchises are well known worldwide, but when it comes to them opening restaurants, many of their moves may be a little more surprising. For instance, did you know McDonald's owned Boston Market from 2000 to 2007 (via Biz Journals) and held 90% stake in Chipotle from 2005 until 2006 (via Wide Open Eats)? In fact, familiar names under McDonald's umbrella have included Krispy Kreme, which McDonald's took over for a short period, unsuccessfully, and even the fancy, British franchise Pret a Manger, of which it once owned a 33% stake.
