Saint Louis County, MO

'We're almost there': Promising COVID trends could bring changes to St. Louis County mask mandate

5 On Your Side
5 On Your Side
 2 days ago
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — COVID-19 rates are trending in the right direction in St. Louis County, and we could see mask rules loosen if they continue that way, according to St. Louis County Executive Sam Page. Page struck a hopeful tone at his regular Monday morning coronavirus...

Missouri Minute: House advances effort to roll back Medicaid expansion; St. Louis City SC names stadium

Americans who ordered free COVID-19 tests offered by the federal government are beginning to see those kits arrive in their mailboxes. What hasn’t arrived: full details on the costs of the program. Three companies were contracted to provide these rapid tests for a collective total of almost $2 billion, but federal officials have been reluctant to share the price paid per test. In St. Louis, health system Ascension has entered into a strategic partnership with North Carolina-based laboratory operator Labcorp. Ascension is selling off about $400 million worth of assets to Labcorp, and the North Carolina company will run hospital testing labs for Ascension in 10 states. Ascension wasn’t the only St. Louis-area health care company announcing deals Tuesday. Clayton-based health insurer Centene and soccer club St. Louis City SC revealed a naming rights pact for the soccer team’s new stadium. The Major League Soccer team will kick off its inaugural season at Centene Stadium in 2023.
'Coexist with COVID:' State could lift mask mandate by Feb. 28

SPRINGFIELD – If hospitalizations for COVID-19 continue to decline for the rest of the month, Gov. JB Pritzker plans to lift his executive order that mandates face coverings indoors by Feb. 28. The plan does not apply to schools. It’s unclear what level of rise in hospitalizations could lead...
MSTA, “You Have a Huge Issue”

At the Monday, February 14, 2022 school board meeting, Sarah Papineau from the Missouri State Teachers Association to start several conversations. MSTA surveyed SoBoCo school district after a high volume of calls to MSTA. The survey was available to all employees district wide and 125 employees participated of the approximately 300 employees. “A good survey group” said Papineau, responded to the survey. MSTA was looking for any over arching concerns. The survey was conducted on the recent snow days, Feb 2 – Feb. 4, after COVID-19 protocols decreased again, for example no required quarantine. The top three Missouri state wide concerns for teachers are first, student behavior, next student motivations, and then the shortage of substitutes. The survey showed that is not the case for the SoBoCo survey.
2 Metro East school districts vote to change to mask-optional policies starting Tuesday

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. — Update: On Monday night, the Collinsville School District Board of Education and Belleville School District board approved plans to make mask-wearing optional starting Tuesday. Below is the previous coverage from Monday afternoon. ____________________. Two Metro-East school districts may be deciding their mask policies Monday night.
Dane County COVID-19 mask mandate to expire March 1

Nine months after Dane County residents could cast aside face masks indoors and six and a half months after being told to wear them again, they'll get another reprieve March 1, when the county's COVID-19 mask mandate will expire in light of decreasing case rates and hospitalizations, officials said Monday.
Missouri records 233 new COVID-19 deaths

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri health officials have added hundreds of new deaths to the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard. This comes as the number of people over 80 accounts for fewer than 40% of all COVID deaths in the state for the first time. According to the Missouri Department...
Cook County Poised to Lift Mask Mandate as COVID Cases Decline

Suburban Cook County plans on rescinding its indoor mask requirements if key COVID-19 metrics continue to improve throughout the month of February, according to health officials. In a statement issued Feb. 9, the Cook County Department of Public Health announced its vaccination and masking orders can be lifted in consistent...
Macoupin County lists 6 virus deaths

CARLINVILLE — Six additional COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Macoupin County. Late Friday, the Macoupin County Health Department reported the deaths of six women: one in her 70s, two in their 80s, one in her 90s and two over 100 years old. To date, Macoupin County has recorded...
