'We're almost there': Promising COVID trends could bring changes to St. Louis County mask mandate

Americans who ordered free COVID-19 tests offered by the federal government are beginning to see those kits arrive in their mailboxes. What hasn’t arrived: full details on the costs of the program. Three companies were contracted to provide these rapid tests for a collective total of almost $2 billion, but federal officials have been reluctant to share the price paid per test. In St. Louis, health system Ascension has entered into a strategic partnership with North Carolina-based laboratory operator Labcorp. Ascension is selling off about $400 million worth of assets to Labcorp, and the North Carolina company will run hospital testing labs for Ascension in 10 states. Ascension wasn’t the only St. Louis-area health care company announcing deals Tuesday. Clayton-based health insurer Centene and soccer club St. Louis City SC revealed a naming rights pact for the soccer team’s new stadium. The Major League Soccer team will kick off its inaugural season at Centene Stadium in 2023.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 17 HOURS AGO