Chloe Fineman on Her First Beauty Gig & The 5 Affordable Products She Grabs from Target

By Elizabeth Denton
 2 days ago
Just a few years ago, you might not have heard the name Chloe Fineman . Now, her hilarious Saturday Night Live clips circle the Internet every Sunday. Her impressions of Drew Barrymore, Jennifer Coolidge and Meryl Streep—just to name a few—have earned her more than one viral video. Now, the comedian has a new gig and one that’s a big departure from the usual: she’s a Pantene ambassador. Fineman is one of five new, multi-hyphenate women joining the Pantene Conditioner Collective.

“I’ve just been a Pantene girl forever,” Fineman tells STYLECASTER . “I remember being the age where you can buy your own shampoo and conditioner as a tween and I definitely went for Pantene. I remember I had the shampoo at a friend’s house in fifth grade and I’ve never had my hair so silky. So it was really an honor to be a part of something so iconic.”

Keep reading for more of the funny girl’s affordable beauty routine and being a “woman’s woman.”

How Her Characters Inspire Her Look

I ask Fineman if she’s ever wanted to take on the hair of any of her characters or the other celebrities she does impressions of. She says a resounding yes . “I grew up cutting out pictures of Drew Barrymore and making a collage,” she says. “So, forever, I’ve always wanted to be like Drew Barrymore with the flowy, long hair.” And when she wore a brunette wig in a recent episode, she felt she looked a lot like her mother—in a good way, of course. “Truly. I’m like, ‘When can I do this, please?'” she says.

“I’m always trying to change it,” she continues. “I don’t know why. The more I do stuff with wigs, it’s like, ‘Oh, my god, this wave looks amazing’. I did like an unaired commercial with a purple pixie cut . And I was like, ‘Oh, my god, I can do this.'”

Being a Comedian With a Beauty Deal

Fineman’s SNL cast members have been known to give her a jokingly hard time about her new “modeling” gig. There’s a lot of talk of sports backstage but not beauty products, Fineman says. But she sees this as a way to connect with viewers and fans. “I have to remember, in the bubble that is, you know, comedy or stand-up or SNL , you don’t realize who’s actually watching,” she says. “I know a lot of women watch SNL and they like what I like, and that’s okay.”

It’s 2022 and women don’t have to be just one thing. You can be a comic actress and like beauty and fashion at the same time. She looks up to other female comedians like Heather McMahan . “Heather is, like, my favorite bitch in the world,” she says. “And she is killing it by just being like, yeah, women . That’s my audience.” And then, of course, there’s SNL legend Kristen Wiig. “Growing up, Kristen Wiig was super cool and glamorous and fashionable,” Fineman says.

How She Keeps Her Hair Healthy

While not working, Fineman likes to lay low on her beauty routine, avoiding hot tools when possible and taking a break with pin curls and wigs . “I mean, I look like shit,” she says. “But I think it’s the way to go.” Fineman especially likes Pantene’s Moisture Renewal collection for her “damaged,” bleached hair . The formula has nutrients and antioxidants for stronger, more hydrated strands.



Her Affordable Beauty Faves

Fineman loves that Pantene is so accessible. She loves a Target run just like the rest of us. One of her favorite products to grab is Weleda Skin Food Original Ultra-Rich Cream ($18.99 at Target ), which she says “smells so good and moisturizes amazingly.” She also uses likes Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Multi-Use Dark Circles Concealer ($10.19 at Target ) and L’Oreal Paris Voluminous Mascara ($8.69 at Target ).

