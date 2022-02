Many players have always had fairly unfavorable views of EA, but as of late, it seems that those negative sentiments have heightened. Last year’s launch of Battlefield 2042, by all accounts, did not go well. Various issues, including its downright crippling glitches, resulted in a middling reception from critics and a considerably worse one from fans. EA CEO Andrew Wilson’s support of NFTs, which have received widespread opposition from many players and developers, only made the company look worse in the public eye. It appears that EA has acknowledged its dwindling PR, as not only did Wilson express disappointment with the launch of Battlefield 2042, but he also appears to have walked back his support of NFTs.

