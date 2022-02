The teams behind the upcoming Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone Season Two have revealed the contents of next week’s update with new maps, new modes and more. First up, the free-to-play Warzone will get a pretty significant new feature in the form of Redeploy Balloons. These will let you and your squad take back to the skies from the ground and soar across the map to reposition in a new location. Players will also find new Nebula V ammo and guns that leave poison gas clouds for players downed by them. To counter their effects, you’ll also find new Portable Decontamination Stations that can be found and used.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO